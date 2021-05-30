| 9.8°C Dublin

Abramovich savours fruits of investment

Second Champions League for Blues justifies big spend

Chelsea's head coach Thomas Tuchel Expand

Jim White

For Roman Abramovich, a second Champions League victory means everything. This is why he bought Chelsea, this is why he has, over the years, pumped more than £1.5 billion of his personal wealth into the club. This is the culmination of his stewardship, to see his club recognised as the most esteemed footballing institution in Europe.

I think the reason why he loves football after all of these years is that it’s not a formula,” Eugene Tenen-baum, his fellow Russian director at Chelsea, said recently. “It’s not an algorithm. He finds it exhilarating because you can’t control it.”

Though to characterise Chelsea as simply the plaything of a super-rich owner looking to bolster his ego is largely to underplay why Abramovich not only bought the club in the first place but remains in control 17 years on.

