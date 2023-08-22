Aberdeen delight at capture of Irish player Jamie McGrath – He has the right mentality to fit into our squad

Aberdeen have backed Ireland international Jamie McGrath to make an immediate impact at Pittodrie as he finally secured his club future after a nightmare spell with Wigan Athletic.

McGrath was a free agent after he cut his ties with Wigan last month, able to leave on a free transfer due to wage payment issues with the League One side where he had another year on his contract.

A number of Scottish clubs were tracking the former St Mirren player, but Aberdeen made a push to bring in the 26-year-old.

His clearance is unlikely to come through in time for him to make his debut in Thursday’s European clash with Hacken, but manager Barry Robson feels that the Meath native will fit in well.

“Jamie is an international player who brings with him good experience of the league,” said Robson. “His creativity, quality of passing and goal contributions will add another dimension to our midfield, and he has the right mentality to fit into our squad. We look forward to working with Jamie and giving him the platform to showcase the ability he has.”

McGrath, who played for St Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk before a move to St Mirren in 2020, joined Wigan in January 2022 on a two-and-a-half-year deal, but the move to England was ill-fated.

He played just twice in the league for the Latics in the second half of the 2021/2022 season and the following term was loaned out to Dundee United, but he leaves Wigan with just one league start to show for his time there.

Capped eight times at senior level, McGrath will use the move to Aberdeen, and the chance for regular first team football, to keep up his international career.

“I’m really delighted to get the deal done and I’m excited about the season ahead”, said McGrath. “The size of the club sells itself and the way the manager wants to play suits me, so, hopefully, I can add something to the team. It’s a really exciting challenge and I want to be part of something special here.”