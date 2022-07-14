Aaron Connolly looks to revive club fortunes after loan move to Serie B outfit Venezia

Ireland striker Aaron Connolly will try and revive his career in Italy after he agreed a loan move to Venezia.

Connolly (22) has fallen down the pecking order with Brighton, as he was loaned out to Middlesbrough last season where he had a disappointing spell. He has two years left on his contract with the Seagulls but, aware that he was not in the plans of manager Graham Potter this season, he was sounded out about a loan and will spend the term with Venezia.

They hope that the Galway native can spearhead their promotion challenge after relegation to Serie B last season.

Connolly is the latest Irish player to secure a move to Italy in recent months: Udinese had unveiled underage caps James Abankwah and Festy Ebosele as close season signings while Sligo native Liam Kerrigan has moved to Serie B outfit Como.