Aaron Connolly in talks with Italian Serie B club Venezia

Ireland striker Aaron Connolly is in Italy for talks with Venezia about a move to the Serie B club.

Italian clubs have stepped up their interest in Irish talent, with deals concluded already this summer for Festy Ebosele and James Abankwah (Udinese) and Liam Kerrigan (Como) while underage caps Kevin Zefi and Cathal Heffernan had also moved to Italy.

And now Venezia have now opened discussions with Connolly about a move there, Venezia rebuilding after relegation from Serie A last term.

The Brighton Argus reported today that a move to Venezia "was an option" for the Galway native, who appears to have a bleak future at Brighton despite having two years left on his contract but that talks were ongoing this week.

Connolly (22) started just one Premier League game for the Seagulls last term before he was loaned out to Middlesbrough, where he had a disappointing spell and he has not featured for Brighton's first team in pre-season.

A drop in form also cost Connolly his place in the Ireland squad as he has not featured in the last 11 internationals under Stephen Kenny.

He burst on the scene in the 2019/20 season, scoring two goals in a Premier League win over Tottenham, but has been unable to build on that early promise and is expected to leave, if Venezia can complete a deal, either on loan or on a permanent deal.