Peter Lorimer, who died on Saturday after a long illness at the age of 74, could strike a ball harder than anyone. And that was official.

Reckoned by Leeds United fans to fill his boots with dynamite, the speed of his shot was, in a newspaper stunt in the mid-’70s, put to the test in a munitions factory.

And yes, it was true, ‘Hotshot’, as he was known, really could strike a ball faster than had been recorded. He was serenaded from the terraces with the claim he could shoot at 90mph. In fact, he was found to be able to strike it at 105mph.

Although born in Dundee, Lorimer was forever associated with Leeds. They were his first club. Despite being pursued by every side in England (Manchester United were even alleged to have left a briefcase full of cash on the family doorstep in Broughty Ferry in an attempt to induce him to Old Trafford), he was persuaded to go to Yorkshire when, instead of sending mere cash, Don Revie himself turned up at the house.

“About 30 clubs wanted me,” Lorimer once said. “But my parents had seen something in Don Revie that convinced them he was the manager for me.”

It was a shrewd decision and, little more than three months after signing at Elland Road, he was gifted his debut in September 1962, when he was just 15 years and 289 days.

Unlike many a teenage prodigy, Lorimer did not then immediately disappear. Quite the opposite. He was still playing for the first team 23 years and 704 more appearances later. He really was a man of Leeds.

It was not just the howitzer strength of his shot that marked out Lorimer in his time at the centre of Revie’s all-conquering side. In a time of brutal engagement, when violence was an almost inevitable part of the game, he appeared to float above the melee: calm, rational, wholly undisturbed.

Indeed, so relaxed was he, a steward was often required to be dispatched just before kick-off at home games and bring him to the dressing-room from his favoured position, watching the racing on a stadium television.

“I was a bit more relaxed than the others,” he said. “Playing football was something I loved but, if I lost, I didn’t take it out on the family. I’m still like that; nothing bothers me.”

Once he could be persuaded out on to the pitch, he was a graceful, intelligent, quick-witted forward. Although favouring the right side, he was not a conventional winger, preferring to drift inside, the better to unleash shots of a speed that could not be bettered had they been fired from a cannon.

One of the club-record 238 goals he scored for Leeds became symbolic of his unique mix of skill and cool. It was against Manchester City in 1971, when he flicked the ball high in the air out of the reach of two markers before hammering it on the volley, from more than 25 yards out, beyond Joe Corrigan’s grasp. No wonder the fans called him ‘Lash’.

“Peter could do anything,” recalled Eddie Gray, his Leeds and Scotland team-mate. “He could go by people; he was a great crosser of the ball. People think about him and his tremendous shot, which he did have, but he was also a great footballer.”

It was little surprise he became an integral part of Revie’s great Leeds side, winning two league titles, two Inter-Cities Fairs Cups, an FA Cup and a League Cup. He scored, too, in the 1975 European Cup final against Bayern Munich, but the goal was wrongly ruled out.

Lorimer played 21 times for Scotland, including the 1974 World Cup, when he scored against Zaire.

Later in his career, he was let go by Leeds and played for four years in Canada. But the lure of West Yorkshire was too great, and he re-signed for his first club at the age of 37, playing 78 more games and inevitably scoring a fistful of goals.

When he retired after 25 years as a professional, he stayed in his adopted home town, becoming landlord of the Commercial, a pub in Holbeck near Elland Road. From behind the bar he would welcome in the fans with whom he had such affinity. Indeed, right up until his death, he served as a fan representative on the club board and hosted corporate events at Elland Road prior to the pandemic. He was a man whose blood ran white.

