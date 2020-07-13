'A ticking time bomb' - FAI Council member calls for emergency meeting to discuss government deal

FAI council member James Kelly has outlined his issues with the memorandum of understanding with the government. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

An FAI Council member has called for an emergency meeting after describing the contentious memorandum of understanding with government as a 'ticking time bomb.'

Leinster FA representative James Kelly emailed all Council members Monday afternoon to follow in the footsteps of Nixon Morton by outlining his grievances with the new FAI board.

It's understood that smaller meetings are taking place this week between various constituencies this week to discuss the Abbotstown state of play.

Kelly feels that the memorandum of understanding with government - which would change the balance of the FAI board to 6 v 6 between independent directors and candidates elected through football channels - 'would expose the game of football in Ireland to the real danger of excessive control by outside interests ceding ownership of the game to these outside parties and resulting in a complete loss of sovereignty.'

He also said that it would 'remove the key role' played by the FAI Council body.

Another unpopular aspect of the memorandum is that council members with more than ten years service would have to step down this summer rather than staying on for an extra three years - a change from governance reforms voted through last summer.

The issue has resulted in tense talks at board level between the independent directors, led by chair Roy Barrett, and the existing football nominees.

Barrett needs the memorandum to be approved by 75pc of delegates at an EGM of the Association and the new government have stressed they do not have any plans to change the terms and conditions that were imposed by Minister Shane Ross as part of January's rescue deal.

Ministerial duo Catherine Martin and Dara Calleary have said that government funding will not be restored until the FAI membership green light the rulebook changes.

President Gerry McAnaney drew the ire of Barrett by contacting UEFA to speak about the subject.

That was alluded to by Kelly who said that the 'democratically elected Directors at board level had taken a strong principled stance on the key issues of sovereignty and Council make up.'

He says that it 'behoves' Council to engage with the board to let them know their view.

Kelly touched on points previously made in a circular by schools representative Morton, referring to 'snail like progress' in the recruitment of a new CEO and the failure to fully establish committees that were introduced in last year's reforms in the aftermath of John Delaney's departure.

It is known that Barrett and interim FAI CEO Gary Owens hold reservations about the effectiveness of the committee structure set up during that period.

Indeed, the return of former board members to committee seats is what drove Minister Ross to take a stronger stance on the memorandum.

But Kelly highlighted how the 'critically important' Finance Committee has not met since the representatives were elected in October 2019.

He asked all Council members to reply 'irrespective of their reviews' to state if they would be in favour of holding an emergency sitting in order to avoid a 'future crisis that may very well follow an acrimonious EGM.'

