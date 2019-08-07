A memorable win over Barcelona and the tragic death of star player: A look at Dundalk's opponents Slovan Bratislava

Is the Dundalk match on TV?

It's live on Eir Sport 1, 7.15pm kick off.

Who are Slovan Bratislava?

Won the old Czechoslovak league eight times, they have won nine Slovak league titles since 1993.

Biggest European moment was in the 1968/69 Cup Winners Cup, where they beat Barcelona 3-2 in the final in Basel.

Most famous son?

Peter Dubovsky, a really talented midfielder whose 1993 move to Real Madrid (€4m) is still a club record, Dubovsky tragically died at the age of 28 in an accident while on holiday in Thailand. More recently, their biggest name is ex-Napoli star Marek Hamsik, who began his career with Slovan and moved Italy in 2004. He's now playing in China.

Record signing?

They spent €2m on Slovenia international Andraz Sporar.

Are they loaded?

Their annual budget is in the region of €9million, European revenue a major asset for the club as well as sale of players abroad.

Record in Europe?

Strong at home, just one defeat in last 11 home Euro ties and they have made the Europa League group stages twice in the last eight years. But heads are low after a first-round exit in the Champions League, leading to the sack for their league-winning manager.

Support?

They had a crowd of 7,000 for their last home game in Europe and a similar gate is expected at home to Dundalk tonight.

How much to get in?

Tickets for home fans start at €10 for tonight's match.

What to the locals think?

One online poll had 94% of responses going for a Slovan win.

Online Editors