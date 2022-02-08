A meaningless waste of time for many, Euros bid won’t solve Irish football’s problems

The FAI’s primary concern when it comes to devoting time and energy to a bid for Euro 2028 should be that there’s a substantial section of the parish they represent who believe it’s a meaningless waste of time.

One didn’t have to look too far for that feedback yesterday. Official online announcements about the change in course from World Cup 2030 to Euro 2028 didn’t exactly have the masses licking their lips in anticipation.

“Will it bring funding to our grassroots facilities and domestic league or take away from it,” was the first reply to an FAI tweet featuring CEO Jonathan Hill, speaking about how inspiring it could be.

“You know what I’d find inspirational? Improvements for LOI grounds” was the next message down.

And it went on from there. The enthusiasm shared by the FAI and Government was in short supply and this wasn’t just the typical negativity that can be found on all platforms these days. Football people were saying it.

They’ve been here before, you see, frustrated by how a sport riddled with issues gets propelled to the top of the national news agenda because there’s nothing that Official Ireland likes more than the idea of getting in the shake-up for a major sports event.

The shuddering thought is that the announcement of a shift to 2028 is apparently only stage one of the PR drive. English FA chief Mark Bullingham said that ‘government’ would be getting on board in the next few weeks and we were left to presume that he meant all of the governments, because this Britain and Ireland bid is fraught with potential for ‘the Brits are claiming Katie Taylor’ style outrage.

Perhaps there’s work to do in other jurisdictions but FAI CEO Jonathan Hill was quick to confirm that the Irish politicians were on board with this and Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers was interviewed before the day was out.

There’s no doubting that big tournament talk tends to get people excited, but for where the FAI are right now – there are continual references to regaining trust – it’s not necessarily the right people.

Last March, Government spin doctors were all over the attempts to present the long-standing World Cup 2030 feasibility study as a fresh new development which smacked of an attempt to drop a good news story into the middle of the pandemic misery cycle.

But it wasn’t news.

Remember: when John Delaney initially got moved aside to Executive Vice President, one of his main jobs was to deal with the World Cup 2030 project.

This is an idea that the so-called ‘new FAI’ have inherited from the old regime, but they appear to have embraced it with gusto when a bolder approach would have been to park it for now and say the priority is to get the house in order at home before putting the hand up to welcome Europe into the good room.

The problem is the volume of bad rooms. For all that there can arguably be too much of a League of Ireland focus in facility debates when clubs have to take a lot of the blame for their rundown stadiums – and there are valid grassroots gripes too – the reality is that the state of venues in the top level of the game in the country paint a picture of the climate.

Despite improvements in certain grounds around the country, the truth is that later this month, when the league season kicks off, there will be fans queueing to urinate in the dark in stadiums where sections are closed off for health and safety reasons.

The removal of Covid restrictions will mean that some teams will return to tiny changing rooms where only small cats could be flung around and there are Premier Division venues where warm water remains a bonus.

In the media bubble, there are stadiums where there’s no point in even asking if there’s working Wi-Fi because the answer is obvious. And this is a league sponsored by an energy company.

This is where the resentment towards the vanity projects stems from. It’s actually quite unfortunate that the Euros masterplan was launched on the day the FAI launched its new strategy plan 2022-2025 as it only served to highlight how priorities are so skewed.

What will a major tournament bid do to solve any of the above issues? Next to nothing. There was €500,000 assigned to the Dalymount Park project as a legacy of the successful Euro 2020 bid but that project is hardly motoring along and the worthy campaign to save Tolka Park is a diplomatic issue lingering around the corner. They might need to hire a consultant to work that one out.

The ultimate irony is that the largest spend on stadium upgrades for the 2028 mission would likely be work on getting Croke Park up to the required spec in certain areas (the Aviva Stadium will tick the UEFA boxes for the Europa League 2024 finale). Damien Duff would see the black humour in that.

Hill and FAI chair Roy Barrett are up for a press conference this morning and they are sure to implore the audience to look at the bigger picture around a bid.

And it’s easy to feel a tad conflicted around it. Full disclosure: this correspondent wrote last year that the loss of the four Euro 2020 matches was irrelevant and a nothing story because we couldn’t even get fans into our own stadiums at that stage.

Still, when the competition itself ignited, and really captured the imagination, there was a natural temptation to wonder what it might have been like if Dublin had retained its role. It would have been fun to go and watch England play Germany. And there’s nothing especially wrong with the idea of craving fixtures of this magnitude.

But in the mission to rebuild after decades of neglect, riding side saddle to apply a bit of green dressing on an English-driven bid feels like a spectacular distraction from the stuff that really matters.