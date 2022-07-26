'A lot of people know why I haven't kicked on... I needed to get away from the circle I was in' - Aaron Connolly

Aaron Connolly believes a move to Italy and cutting out bad influences in his life can stop him from becoming the forgotten man of Irish football.

Connolly is adjusting to a new environment after agreeing a loan move from Brighton to Venezia, and the Galwegian has suggested he might have played his last game for the Premier League club.

The 22-year-old dropped off the radar with Brighton and Ireland across last season in the UK and, in his first interview since his relocation to the continent, Connolly opened up on how a loss of desire and hunger allied with unhappiness off the park has halted his development.

Those factors prevented him from capitalising on a brief stint with Middlesbrough earlier this year, but Connolly insists a strong pre-season with Venezia has served as a reminder of what he needs to do, adding that he now understands why Ireland boss Stephen Kenny and assistant Keith Andrews were getting on his case last season.

Speaking to Irish Football Fan TV, the Galwegian hinted he was keeping company off the park that was hindering his career and his wellbeing.

“Physically and mentally, I haven’t felt this strong in a long time, “ says Connolly, who was tipped for the top in the autumn of 2019 after his breakthrough Premier League brace against Tottenham.

“A lot of people know why I haven’t kicked on and I know myself. That’s why this move to Italy was vital, just to get away from the circle I was in back in England, I needed a fresh start.

“My confidence was on the deck, when I missed chances and hadn’t been playing. I wasn’t in the right place to go on loan last year. I did it because I wanted to play football but I wish this version of myself right now had showed up at Middlesbrough. It would have been a different story.

“Mentally, I wouldn’t have been able to move abroad last season. I wouldn’t have been excited. But this time, I couldn’t say yes quick enough. I’ve got a good group of people around me now, a good group of mates… the old circle I used to be around off the pitch, I’ve had to make my mind up.

“It’s either keep going in the phase I was going in and eventually I’ll just be completely forgotten. At the minute I’m probably the forgotten man in Irish football and if I kept associating with people I’d been associating with before, I would have completely gone off the scale.

“Now I think I’ve turned that around and hopefully people will be able to see that with performances and workrate and hopefully goals.

“The association I had with people off the pitch and away from the training ground, it was never going to benefit me in any way, being around people in certain places. The support network I have around me right now, friends and family, the people that are in my life right now, they are only helping. They don’t want anything from me.”

Connolly says a big element of his motivation is breaking back into the Ireland squad and proving that he appreciates the opportunities to pull on the green jersey.

He was first choice under Kenny but hasn’t started since last September’s drab draw with Azerbaijan in Dublin where he was hooked at the interval. Kenny and Andrews showed Connolly a video of his performance afterwards which he says he now associates with his mood at that juncture.

“I had a meeting with Keith and Stephen and they were showing me clips from the Azerbaijan game where I wasn’t pressing and then they showed me clips from the U21 game (with Sweden in 2019) where I wouldn’t stop running. That faded without me realising.

“That love for football has probably faded in the last three seasons. Everyone can probably tell by my performances at times. And maybe the way I carried myself on the pitch and sometimes off it. Now I’m in a better headspace, you look back at games and think ‘Was I really walking around for that long? Did I really have my head down for this long? Did I really walk around like that?’

“At the time when people were telling me, I didn’t want to listen or hear or see what they were saying to me was right,” he continued.

“Now, with all the work I’m putting into this pre-season, like I was four seasons ago, five seasons ago, six seasons, that’s when you really start to realise how much the hunger and desire and love for the game faded over the past few seasons.”

Connolly says his target for the year is to be the Serie B top scorer with Venezia. However, he said he did not speak with Graham Potter about the move, which appears ominous in the context of his Brighton prospects.

“I’m not sure he actually knew, I only went back to pre-season for a week and not much was said, I knew my time was up there when I went back,” he added.

“I knew I would be going back on loan or going on a permanent. It’s hard to be around an environment where you know you’re not wanted there. I knew when I was coming back for pre-season, I probably wouldn’t be wearing a Brighton shirt again. My mindset was that I would be leaving the club. It wasn’t a shock when I was told I wouldn’t be going on the pre-season trip; it’s easier to process when you know something is going to happen.”