'A lot of people are offended by Roy but for me, he is TV gold' - Aldridge hails Keane as pundit

Roy Keane created headlines aplenty with his latest explosive appearance on Sky Sports, but his former Republic of Ireland team-mate John Aldridge has insisted criticism of the Irishman is misplaced.

Kyle Walker was the subject of Keane's ire as he suggested the Manchester City defender was an "idiot" and a "car crash" as he gave away a first half penalty for fouling Liverpool forward Sadio Mane.

The inflammatory nature of Keane's analysis has sparked some criticism, yet Aldo has told Independent.ie that the ex-Manchester United captain is one of the best pundits on TV.

"A lot of people are offended by Roy and there is no doubt he speaks from the heart, but for me, he is TV gold," Aldo told us.

"He is not doing it to get attention. Roy has no interest in making more money as he will have loads of that after his fantastic career and he is not like others who are trying to say controversial things to attract a few more followers on social media.

"Roy has always been a guy who has strong views and I saw that at times when I played with him, but we always got on well. Even though he was a Man United man and I was Liverpool through-and-through, we had a good relationship and I love watching him on TV.

"The way he sparks of Jamie Carragher makes for compulsive viewing. They are the best two pundits on Sky, along with Graeme Souness.

"Gary Neville is also good, but he is not as interesting to watch as Keane. You don't know what Roy is going to say from one minute to the next and while some might find him a bit over-the-top, I see where he is coming from.

"I see some of me in him. I'd be saying people are idiots and shouting at them if I was in the dressing room and people are offended by that kind of approach now. I think it's fine and that's what we want to see in our TV pundits.

"Back in my day, Jimmy Hill used to be critical of players and people didn't like it then. We also saw Eamon Dunphy ripping in to people on Irish TV and that's what we want to see.

"There are some pundits on Sky and other channels who say nothing controversial, just describe what we have already seen and they are a waste of time. Give me Keane and Carra every Sunday please."

Keane may not be interested in social media, but he became a viral hit on Sunday when his fellow Sky pundit Micah Richards captured him putting on his make-up prior to going on air.

It's fair to say Keane may not be overly amused by this Twitter clip that attracted hundreds of thousands of views:

Iâd always thought Roy Keane looked that good naturally 🤷🏿ââï¸🤣 pic.twitter.com/t53Fn3lydY — Micah Richards (@MicahRichards) November 8, 2020

