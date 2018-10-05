Reports on Friday evening suggested this weekend's game with Newcastle will be Jose Mourinho 's last as Manchester United manager.

Reports on Friday evening suggested this weekend's game with Newcastle will be Jose Mourinho's last as Manchester United manager.

A look back at Jose Mourinho's record at Man United as rumours suggest he is about to be sacked

Here is a look at Mourinho's difficult United reign.

TROPHIES

Mourinho became the first United manager ever to mark his debut season at Old Trafford with a major trophy, claiming the 2017 League Cup with victory over Southampton at Wembley.

United went on to add the Europa League with victory over Ajax, clinching Champions League qualification and making it a trophy hat-trick after winning the Community Shield at the start of the season.

United, though, have not challenged for a Premier League title under his watch - they finished sixth in that first season, 24 points behind champions Chelsea, and though they were runners-up last term they trailed rivals Manchester City by 19. They are already nine off the top, and five behind the rest of the 'big six', this time around.

RESULTS

Mourinho enjoys a 60 per cent win rate in all competitions since joining United, edging out Sir Alex Ferguson (59.67 per cent) to top all United managers.

That includes 46 wins, and 22 draws, from 83 Premier League games with 160 points and a combined goal difference of +63.

The League Cup triumph helped him build a 7-2 win-loss record in that competition with United, with eight wins and two losses in the FA Cup.

The Europa League success contained 10 wins, three draws and two losses, with six wins, two draws and two defeats in the Champions League over last season and this.

United won 2016's Community Shield against Leicester but lost to Real Madrid in last season's UEFA Super Cup for an overall record under Mourinho at 78 wins, 28 draws and 24 defeats as the speculation builds.

TRANSFERS

Mourinho has spent reported fees of over £350m since taking over at Old Trafford.

The £89million return of former United academy graduate Paul Pogba and the £75m signing of Romelu Lukaku headline his spending, and though Alexis Sanchez was a straight swap for Henrikh Mkhitaryan there was a reported £47m fee for midfielder Fred this summer.

Mourinho has recouped around £80m, including the sales of Morgan Schneiderlin, Memphis Depay and Daley Blind for eight-figure fees.

Online Editors