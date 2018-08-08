A look at some of the mooted deals as the transfer deadline looms

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at some of the mooted deals.

Paul Pogba

France’s World Cup-winning midfielder has been subject to a concerted push from Barcelona to prise the 25-year-old away from Old Trafford. Pogba is in his second spell at United, with a stint at Juventus sandwiched in between. Tensions appear to have built between the all-action star and Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho, with Barcelona appearing ready to pounce.

Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois, pictured, is expected to head to Real Madrid (Mike Egerton/PA)

Highly-rated Belgium stopper Courtois should be Real Madrid-bound. The 26-year-old failed to report for Chelsea training on Monday, as he forces through his craved moved to Spain. Courtois’ family has continued to live in Madrid since his season-long loan from Chelsea to Atletico back in 2011. Now he is on the brink of joining La Liga giants Real.

Kepa Arrizabalaga

The Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper has bought himself out of his £71million contract, ahead of an expected move to Chelsea. That fee would represent a world record for a goalkeeper – eclipsing the £66.8million that Liverpool paid Roma for Alisson Becker in July.

Harry Maguire/Toby Alderweireld/Jerome Boateng

Sliding into the Semi Finals like... 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❤️ pic.twitter.com/RF3XbMT9K4 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) July 7, 2018

Manchester United’s dogged pursuit of a top-class centre back is expected to end with the capture of one of this trio. Leicester’s Harry Maguire has been a summer-long target for United, but his fine World Cup exploits with England have pushed up the Foxes’ valuation of one of their top assets. Spurs defender Alderweireld has been eyeing a move away from the north London club for some time now, and could be about to get his wish. Bayern defender Boateng has emerged as a possible fall-back option for United in the last few days.

Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish, pictured, has been a target for Tottenham (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wily playmaker Grealish had appeared on the brink of an Aston Villa exit, with Tottenham the chief suitors. But Villa’s new owners are rumoured to be close to rebuffing the latest in a long line of attempts to prise the 22-year-old away from Birmingham.

Ante Rebic

Ante Rebic, pictured, has been linked with a move to Manchester United (Adam Davy/PA)

Frankfurt midfielder Rebic lit up the World Cup as Croatia stormed to the final, leaving the 24-year-old’s services in high demand across Europe. Manchester United are rumoured to top that list of suitors, and still have time to conclude a deal to bring him to Old Trafford.

Press Association