Tuesday 26 February 2019

A look at Brendan Rodgers’ career in pictures

The former Watford, Reading, Swansea and Liverpool boss has left Celtic to take over at Leicester.

Brendan Rodgers has taken charge at Leicester (Andrew Milligan/PA)
By Press Association Sport staff

Brendan Rodgers has left Celtic to take charge of Leicester following Claude Puel’s departure from the King Power Stadium.

The 46-year-old began his managerial career at Watford and, after a brief spell with Reading, made his name with Swansea and Liverpool before moving to Parkhead and enjoying great success in Scotland.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at Rodgers’ career in pictures.

ipanews_fe8de256-5fdb-48d6-b71f-961baded5ce6_embedded25191084
Brendan Rodgers worked as reserve team manager at Chelsea before leaving for Watford in 2008 (Rebecca Naden/PA)
ipanews_fe8de256-5fdb-48d6-b71f-961baded5ce6_embedded26888212
Rodgers steered Watford out of the relegation zone during the 2008-09 season (Rebecca Naden/PA)
ipanews_fe8de256-5fdb-48d6-b71f-961baded5ce6_embedded28111482
During his time in charge of Reading, the Northern Irishman enjoys a joke with then Crystal Palace boss Neil Warnock (Anthony Devlin/PA)
ipanews_fe8de256-5fdb-48d6-b71f-961baded5ce6_embedded210748878
Rodgers has his ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ moment after guiding Swansea into the Championship play-off final (Nick Potts/PA)
ipanews_fe8de256-5fdb-48d6-b71f-961baded5ce6_embedded210867008
He would then celebrate promotion to the top flight with the Swans following their Wembley victory over his former club Reading (Nick Potts/PA)
ipanews_fe8de256-5fdb-48d6-b71f-961baded5ce6_embedded213206386
Rodgers steered Swansea to an 11th-placed finish in their first Premier League campaign (Nick Potts/PA)
ipanews_fe8de256-5fdb-48d6-b71f-961baded5ce6_embedded213697015
Rodgers was hired as Liverpool manager, succeeding Kenny Dalglish, on a three-year contract in June 2012 (Barrington Coombs/PA)
ipanews_fe8de256-5fdb-48d6-b71f-961baded5ce6_embedded217071312
Rodgers during a pre-season friendly against Preston (Martin Rickett/PA)
ipanews_fe8de256-5fdb-48d6-b71f-961baded5ce6_embedded219738641
Liverpool came close to winning the Premier League title under Rodgers but a 3-3 draw at Crystal Palace helped Manchester City overtake them (Adam Davy/PA)
ipanews_fe8de256-5fdb-48d6-b71f-961baded5ce6_embedded220663520
Liverpool fans display a banner of Rodgers in the stands at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)
ipanews_fe8de256-5fdb-48d6-b71f-961baded5ce6_embedded222895300
The tide turned against Rodgers towards the end of his time at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)
ipanews_fe8de256-5fdb-48d6-b71f-961baded5ce6_embedded224322957
Rodgers was sacked by Liverpool just an hour after a Merseyside derby draw with Everton in October 2015 (Nigel French/PA)
ipanews_fe8de256-5fdb-48d6-b71f-961baded5ce6_embedded226419885
Rodgers was unveiled at Celtic Park in May 2016 (Danny Lawson/PA)
ipanews_fe8de256-5fdb-48d6-b71f-961baded5ce6_embedded230862195
Rodgers quickly won the Hoops fans over as Celtic dominated the Scottish competitions under his supervision (Jeff Holmes/PA)
ipanews_fe8de256-5fdb-48d6-b71f-961baded5ce6_embedded240007022
Rodgers won two Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups during his time at Celtic (Jeff Holmes/PA)

