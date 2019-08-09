Sport Soccer

Friday 9 August 2019

A history of Manchester United v Chelsea – in pictures

Frank Lampard’s first match as Chelsea manager is a trip to Old Trafford.

Last season’s clash at Old Trafford ended in a draw (Martin Rickett/PA)
By PA Sport Staff

The first big Premier League clash of the 2019/20 season will see Manchester United, sixth in last year’s table, host last season’s third placed Chelsea at Old Trafford.

This will be Frank Lampard’s first league fixture as Chelsea manager after joining the club in early July following a successful managerial debut at Derby.

The game is also likely see to Harry Maguire start for Manchester United for the first time after signing for the club for a record £80 million, making him the most expensive defender of all time.

Here, PA looks at pictures from some memorable encounters between the two sides.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea sits dejected after Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso (not pictured) scores his side’s first goal of the game during the last meeting of the two Premier League sides – a 1-1 draw (Martin/Rickett/PA)
Chelsea’s Eden Hazard scores from the penalty spot to win the 2018 Emirates FA Cup Final against Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)
Javier Hernandez celebrates scoring a late winner as Manchester United beat nine-man Chelsea 3-2 during the 2012/13 season (Nick Potts/PA)
Chelsea’s Ashley Cole and Manchester United’s Ji-Sung Park battle for the ball during the 2011 Champions League quarter-final, eventually won 3-1 by Manchester United on aggregate (Dave Thompson/PA)
Chelsea’s John Terry slips and misses his penalty in the 2008 Champions League final, allowing Manchester United to take the trophy (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United’s Diego Forlan (right) celebrates his winning goal against Chelsea with captain Roy Keane during the 2002/03 season (John Giles/PA).
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scores to help his side beat Chelsea 3-0 during the club’s 2001/02 campaign (Phil Noble/PA)
Manchester United captain Steve Bruce lifts the FA Cup trophy at Wembley after his side beat Chelsea 4-0 in the final (John Stillwell/PA)
Manchester United’s Norman Whiteside celebrates scoring the opening goal in the 1988 FA Cup fourth round against Chelsea (PA)
Bobby Charlton, in his final season as a Manchester United player, takes on Chelsea in 1973 (PA)

