A hat-trick of hat-tricks: Erling Haaland’s record-breaking goal rush

Erling Haaland became the first man in Premier League history to score hat-tricks in three successive home games when he completed a derby day treble against Manchester United.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the £51million summer signing’s goal rush at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City 4 Crystal Palace 2, August 27

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Haaland’s purple patch began when, having already scored three goals in his first three league games in England’s top flight, he doubled his tally on a single afternoon. Having seen Bernardo Silva drag City back into the game after John Stones’ own goal and a second from Joachim Andersen had given Palace a shock 2-0 lead, the Norway international headed home Phil Foden’s cross to level and then converted from close range before completing his treble with a cultured finish.

Manchester City 6 Nottingham Forest 0, August 31

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Promoted Forest felt the full force of Haaland’s prowess as he plundered his second hat-trick inside 26 first-half minutes. After just 12 minutes he got across Joe Worrall to turn home another Foden cross before being handed another tap-in, and he grabbed his third with seven minutes of the half remaining when he headed into the net after John Stones had turned the ball back across goal.

Manchester City 6 Manchester United 3, October 2

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

With City already leading through Foden’s sweet early strike, Haaland powered home a 34th-minute header despite the best efforts of Tyrell Malacia on the goal-line, and helped himself to a second within three minutes as he slid in to steer Kevin de Bruyne’s stunning cross past the helpless David de Gea. Having set up Foden to make it 4-0 with a perfectly-weighted cross of his own, he added his third with 25 minutes remaining when he swept substitute Sergio Gomez’s cross into the net.