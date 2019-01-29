A fitting tribute to Sala – Warnock proud after emotional evening at Emirates

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock felt his side’s performance in Tuesday night’s 2-1 loss at Arsenal was a fitting tribute to Emiliano Sala.

The Bluebirds’ first game since the disappearance of the aeroplane carrying striker Sala and pilot David Ibbotson was a sombre occasion, with the relegation-threatened visitors trying to seize on the Gunners’ defensive uncertainty.

However, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s second-half penalty and Alexandre Lacazette’s solo strike saw Arsenal prevail to move level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea, with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing’s stoppage-time effort proving mere consolation.

Together for David Ibbotson and Emiliano Sala ❤️#ARSCAR pic.twitter.com/45Tp8o7Hc0 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 29, 2019

“We spoke about it before the kick-off: for Emiliano we ought to try to put a performance in,” Warnock said.

“I can’t explain how it’s been this week. You’ve not really wanted to get out of bed, because you know what’s coming.

“Everything was really miserable. Nobody could actually do anything about it.

Arsenal included Emiliano Sala in the Cardiff squad listed in the match programme (Matt McGeehan/PA).

“In the circumstances, we’ve only worked on it for 24 hours, the system and everything.

“They couldn’t have given me any more tonight. I’m proud to be their manager tonight.”

Two days after Sala’s transfer to Cardiff in a £15million deal from Nantes, the Piper PA-46 Malibu plane carrying the Argentinian and Ibbotson disappeared over The English Channel.

They couldn't have given me any more. I'm proud to be their manager tonight. Neil Warnock

An official search was called off last Thursday, with funds raised to conduct a private exploration.

Tributes at the Emirates Stadium included a daffodil by Sala’s name in the Cardiff squad list on the matchday programme, the Bluebirds’ mascot Daffyd wearing a shirt sporting the striker’s name and numerous supporters’ banners.

The biggest read: “We never saw you play and never saw you score, but Emiliano our beautiful Bluebird we will love you forever more.”

‘We never saw you play and never saw you score, but Emiliano our beautiful Bluebird we will love you forever more’ pic.twitter.com/0ZNZwaHfKr — Matt McGeehan (@mattmcgeehan) January 29, 2019

Warnock added: “The fans showing what they’ve shown down at the stadium was pretty amazing and the Nantes fans have been fabulous.

“I know we’ve lost a game of football, but there are other more important things.”

Arsenal boss Unai Emery said: “Last week I was thinking maybe we cannot play, but the situation is continuing.

“Continuing finding Emiliano Sala, continuing the competition and it is a very emotional match today.”

Emery said Arsenal’s patience was rewarded, but Warnock rued missed opportunities and Bruno Ecuele Manga’s foul on Sead Kolasinac, which brought the penalty.

The Bluebirds boss said: “I don’t think we were expecting any points as such, but I’m disappointed we didn’t get three, let alone one.

“I couldn’t see how they were going to score, other than a stupid tackle in the penalty box. Having warned at half-time not to do things like that, be careful, because they’ll go down, to give a goal away like that was diabolical from my point of view.”

Warnock added his plan was to try to add defensive reinforcements prior to Thursday’s closure of the transfer window.

Neil Warnock said his focus for the rest of the transfer window was on bringing in defensive-minded players (Nick Potts/PA).

He added: “I don’t think we’ll be doing anything striker-wise – we took two months on Emiliano.

“I can’t see anybody at the moment that we can get, with all the rules and regulations, that’s better than what we’ve got.

“We’re still trying to bring in one or two defensive players.”

Emery refused to be drawn on a potential loan deal for Barcelona’s Denis Suarez, insisting his sole focus had been on the match.

“If we can sign one player to come and help us that is good for us,” he said.

