A concerning Premier League stat and why falling quota of Irish in top flight is a warning to all

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Adam Idah
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Adam Idah

Adam Idah

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

It was the final piece of evidence, if it was needed, of the disappearance of the Irish Premier League footballer, proof that 3pm on a Saturday, when England’s elite go out to play, is no longer a playground for players from this country.

In the six games played in the Premier League last Saturday, not one man from the Republic of Ireland started a game, the only Irish involvement that day coming when Adam Idah came off the bench for two minutes, in a defeat for Norwich City.

There were other weekend outings for some of the boys in green, as defenders Ciaran Clark (Friday) and Shane Duffy (Sunday) picked up league starts. But the fact that not one player eligible for selection for Stephen Kenny’s squad could get the nod to start in seven Premier League games on a busy Saturday in September brings home – very starkly – the shallowness of the pool of talent right now.

