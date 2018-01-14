7 Premier League thrillers that live long in the memory

The result ended City's unbeaten record in the Premier League this season, although they remain clear leaders in the top flight.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at seven of the greatest games in the Premier League era. Manchester City 3 QPR 2 (May 2012)

Perhaps the most significant of all. City started this game knowing a win would earn them a first Premier League title but when they went 2-1 down - even against 10 men - it looked as though rivals Manchester United would take the trophy. However, Edin Dzeko scored with two minutes of time added on to level and then, memorably, Sergio Aguero (or, to quote Sky commentator Martin Tyler, "Agueroooooooooo") won both the match and the title with 93:20 on the clock. Arsenal 4 Tottenham 4 (October 2008)

Best remembered for David Bentley's stunning opener for Tottenham against his former club, this game saw Spurs come back from 4-2 down to earn a point. Trailing to Bentley's amazing volley, the Gunners exposed Spurs' weakness at defending set-pieces to lead through Mikael Silvestre and William Gallas. Emmanuel Adebayor added a third for the hosts, before Darren Bent pulled one back. When Robin van Persie restored Arsenal's two-goal cushion it had looked all over, but Harry Redknapp's men showed a new resilience and Jermaine Jenas' late strike gave them hope before Aaron Lennon struck at the death. Liverpool 4 Newcastle 3 (April 1996)

Sure to feature on everyone's classic list, this was the game which saw Newcastle boss Kevin Keegan slump over the front of the dugout as his side's title chances went up in smoke. Liverpool came back from 2-0 down to level, only to see Faustino Asprilla make it 3-2 seconds later. Stan Collymore soon levelled and then won it two minutes into added time, with Tyler again taking over with his line of "Collymore closing in". Newcastle 4 Arsenal 4 (February 2011)

When Theo Walcott scored for Arsenal 44 seconds into this game it set the tone for a blistering period of away play, with Johan Djourou and Robin van Persie, who netted twice, putting Arsenal 4-0 up. However, the game turned as Abou Diaby saw red for Arsenal and Newcastle mounted a stellar comeback. Two penalties from Joey Barton and a Leon Best goal gave them a foothold, but they still needed a brilliant 87th-minute volley from Cheik Tiote to get a point.

Leicester 3 Arsenal 3 (August 1997)

Perhaps best remembered for Dennis Bergkamp's brilliant solo goal, this game had far more to it. The Dutchman's wonder goal, which sealed his hat-trick, was actually to put Arsenal up after Matt Elliott had scored in the third minute of stoppage time for Leicester to make it 2-2, but there was still time for Steve Walsh to score another dramatic goal and make it 3-3. Norwich 4 Liverpool 5 (January 2016) Reds boss Jurgen Klopp lost his glasses amid wild celebrations on the touchline after Adam Lallana's last-minute strike gave Liverpool an astonishing first Premier League win of 2016. Klopp's men had trailed 3-1 with under 30 minutes to go, then led 4-3 before Sebastien Bassong's stoppage-time goal levelled matters. But there was still time for substitute Lallana to mis-hit a shot into the ground and secure a 5-4 victory.

Chelsea 2 Arsenal 3 (October 1999)

Arsenal, again! Nigerian Kanu took centre stage as the Gunners mounted a terrific comeback against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Headers from Tore Andre Flo and Dan Petrescu got Chelsea 2-0 up, but then Kanu took control. He pulled two back from close range in regulation time and then, in stoppage time, broke free, skipped past goalkeeper Ed de Goey by the corner flag and then curled in the winner from an improbable angle.

Press Association