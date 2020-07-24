7 memorable moments from a stunning Premier League season

Premier League champions Liverpool sealed their first English league title in 30 years with a record seven games remaining.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at some of this season’s most memorable moments.

Reds run riot

Liverpool thrashed Leicester on Boxing Day (Tim Goode/PA)

The day football did not matter

Pep Guardiola arrives at the Etihad Stadium in a mask as football resumed after the coronavirus pandemic (Martin Rickett/PA)

Record-breaking Foxes on cloud nine

We. move. — Leicester City (@LCFC) October 25, 2019

Leicester rewrote the record books at St Mary’s in October when drubbing Southampton 9-0. It was the joint-biggest victory in Premier League history – equalling Manchester United’s 9-0 home win against Ipswich in 1995 – and the largest win by an away side in the top flight. Foxes pair Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Perez became only the second players to score hat-tricks for the same side in a Premier League game after Arsenal’s Jermaine Pennant and Robert Pires in 2003, coincidentally against Southampton.

Agueroooo…

Sergio Aguero broke a Premier League record (Nick Potts/PA)

Hawk-Eye fails to see

The goal-line technology did not spot the ball crossing the line (Paul Ellis/NMC Pool/PA)

Hornets ambush Reds’ record bid

Watford ended Liverpool’s bid to remain unbeaten for an entire Premier League season in stunning fashion by beating them 3-0 in February. Jurgen Klopp’s side had won their previous 18 league games and would have sealed the longest winning run in top-flight history had they won at Vicarage Road. Ismaila Sarr scored twice in the second half and Hornets captain Troy Deeney added a third. It made little difference to Liverpool’s title charge as defeat left them 22 points clear at the summit.

Longstaff in dreamland

Tearful West Ham goalkeeper David Martin hugging dad Alvin after keeping a keeping a clean sheet on his Premier League debut against Chelsea stirred the emotions. But perhaps the most memorable individual moment was provided by Matty Longstaff’s winner on his Newcastle debut against Manchester United. The sight of the teenager celebrating his goal at St James’ Park with his brother, midfield partner Sean, and the rest of his team-mates was the stuff dreams are made of.

PA Media