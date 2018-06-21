Sport Soccer

Thursday 21 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Colombia COL 1

Japan JPN 2

REPORT

Poland POL 1

Senegal SEN 2

REPORT

Russia RUS 3

Egypt EGY 1

REPORT

Portugal POR 1

Morocco MAR 0

REPORT

Uruguay URY 1

Saudi Arabia SAU 0

REPORT

Iran IRN 0

Spain ESP 1

REPORT

Denmark DNK 1

Australia AUS 1

REPORT

France FRA

Peru PER

Argentina ARG

Croatia CRO

Brazil BRA

Costa Rica CRI

Nigeria NGA

Iceland ISL

Serbia SRB

Switzerland SUI

Belgium BEL

Tunisia TUN

South Korea KOR

Mexico MEX

Germany GER

Sweden SWE

England ENG

Panama PAN

Japan JPN

Senegal SEN

Poland POL

Colombia COL

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Russia RUS

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

5 things you may not know about Manchester United new boy Fred

United have finally completed the deal to make Fred a Red.

Brazil midfielder Fred has joined Manchester United from Shakhtar Donetsk (Mike Egerton/Empics)
Brazil midfielder Fred has joined Manchester United from Shakhtar Donetsk (Mike Egerton/Empics)

By Phil Blanche, Press Association Sport

Manchester United have finally announced the signing of Brazil midfielder Fred on a five-year deal from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at five things you may not know about the 25-year-old Brazilian.

Born and bred

ipanews_036f3fd4-93c3-479f-9d5f-86fa7ce40163_embedded220342636
Belo Horizonte played host as Brazil were beaten 7-1 by Germany (Mike Egerton/PA)

Fred – full name Frederico Rodrigues de Paula Santos – was born in Brazil’s sixth largest city Belo Horizonte on March 5, 1993. Belo Horizonte hosted matches at the 1950 and 2014 World Cups and staged two of the tournament’s biggest-ever shocks – England’s 1-0 defeat to the USA in 1950 and Brazil’s 7-1 semi-final thrashing to Germany in 2014.

Hero worship

ipanews_036f3fd4-93c3-479f-9d5f-86fa7ce40163_embedded215730625
Former Brazil striker Ronaldinho was idolised by Fred as a child (Adam Davy/Empics)

Former Brazil striker Ronaldinho was Fred’s childhood hero. Fred’s first goal in the Brazilian championship in July 2012 came against his hometown club Atletico Mineiro, who Ronaldinho – once linked with joining United – was playing for at the time.

Donetsk no-show

ipanews_036f3fd4-93c3-479f-9d5f-86fa7ce40163_embedded225013280
Fred joined Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013 (Adam Davy/Empics)

Signed as a replacement for Manchester City-bound Fernandinho, Fred joined Shakhtar Donetsk from Brazilian club Internacional in 2013 in a deal worth 15 million Euros. He was among the six Shakhtar players who refused to return to Donetsk in July 2014 as the Russia-Ukraine crisis escalated.

Silva lining

ipanews_036f3fd4-93c3-479f-9d5f-86fa7ce40163_embedded27476368
Gilberto Silva, the former Arsenal and Brazil midfielder, represents Fred (Adam Davy/Empics)

Arsenal double winner Gilberto Silva represents Fred. But Silva sees his role as “mentor first, agent second” to young Brazilians like Fred. The former Brazil holding midfielder has been quoted as saying: “Since I started working with Fred he’s been a big challenge for me as well, because it wasn’t my job.”

Doping case

ipanews_036f3fd4-93c3-479f-9d5f-86fa7ce40163_embedded236844431
Fred is currently part of Brazil’s World Cup squad (Mike Egerton/Empics)

Fred tested positive for the diuretic hydrochlorothiazide at the 2015 Copa America. He was initially suspended for a year, backdated to the tournament. But after a lengthy process he was eventually suspended for four months between March and July 2017.

