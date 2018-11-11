5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

Manchester City took the derby honours against rivals Manchester United as Liverpool remained two points behind Pep Guardiola’s Premier League leaders with a 2-0 win over basement club Fulham.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at five talking points from an eventful weekend of top-flight action.

Blonds have more fun

8 - No player has scored more goals in @premierleague Manchester derbies than Sergio Aguero (8, level with Wayne Rooney). Fox. #MUNMCI pic.twitter.com/lMHGP5NZ1g — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 11, 2018

Sergio Aguero has always enjoyed himself in the Manchester derby. And the Argentina striker, sporting a new blond hairdo, claimed a slice of derby history with the second goal in City’s dominant 3-1 success over United. A rasping near-post finish drew him level with Wayne Rooney on eight goals – the most in Premier League Manchester derbies. The gulf in class between the two sides stood out as much as Aguero’s hairstyle.

Sarri is a record-breaker

Maurizio Sarri has set a new record of 12 games unbeaten at the start of a Premier League management career (Mike Egerton/PA)

Chelsea’s goalless draw with Everton was far from the most memorable match at Stamford Bridge this season. But the 90 minutes confirmed Blues boss Maurizio Sarri’s place in Premier League history. Sarri now holds the record for the longest unbeaten run from the beginning of a managerial career in the league. The draw eclipsed the 11-game mark set by Nottingham Forest’s Frank Clark in 1994.

Leicester are a class act

A gallery telling the story of Saturday 10 November, which will be remembered as the day when the Football Club came together in tribute.



➡️ https://t.co/AQlPEuIz3u pic.twitter.com/LibdXNy0uA — Leicester City (@LCFC) November 11, 2018

It has been an emotional time for everyone at Leicester following the death of owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others in a helicopter accident two weeks ago. Leicester returned to action at the King Power Stadium for the first time after thousands of fans marched from the city centre in memory of the victims. Former managers Claudio Ranieri, Nigel Pearson and Craig Shakespeare were in attendance to see other poignant tributes at the 0-0 draw with Burnley. No praise is high enough for the way Leicester have conducted themselves in such tragic circumstances over the past fortnight.

Austin is no Saintly speaker

Charlie Austin is an angry man 😳 pic.twitter.com/4YuYdTl92H — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 10, 2018

Southampton striker Charlie Austin had no time for the usual post-match platitudes after his effort against Watford was disallowed. Saints were denied a 2-0 lead when Maya Yoshida was adjudged to be offside, even though he did not touch Austin’s shot or impede the vision of goalkeeper Ben Foster. Austin described the decision as “ridiculous” in an outburst that soon went viral. Watford made the most of their good fortune to draw 1-1 and pile the pressure on Saints boss Mark Hughes.

Bamba’s fib pays off

There was another twist on the frequent shirt-off goal celebration when Cardiff’s Sol Bamba came up with a last-minute winner at home to Brighton. Bamba peeled away in jubilation, and then peeled off his top as he was engulfed by delirious teammates. But referee Martin Atkinson missed the mandatory yellow-card offence and Bamba escaped a booking. “The ref asked if I took my shirt off and I said ‘no’,” Bamba stated after the game with a huge smile. It is understood the incident has been recorded as a mistake.

