5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

1. West Brom are fighting for Darren Moore

📷 It's been a brilliant week for this man...



☑️ Win at @ManUtd

☑️ Draw with @LFC

☑️ Birthday today



Have a great day, @DarrenMooro 🎉#WBA pic.twitter.com/8wSoP1osqI — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) April 22, 2018

When Darren Moore took up the reins at the Hawthorns on April 2 in the wake of Alan Pardew’s departure, he did so with the club hurtling out of the top flight and entrenched in a run of nine successive defeats in all competitions. In the three games they have played since, they are unbeaten, have collected three points from Manchester United at Old Trafford and on Saturday, fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Liverpool to keep their feint survival hopes alive.

2. Stoke might be down already without Jack Butland

Stoke City v Burnley – Premier League – bet365 Stadium

A return of six victories from 35 league games and 11 without a win tells its own story for seemingly Sky Bet Championship-bound Stoke, but they may have slipped through the trapdoor already had it not been for the efforts of England keeper Jack Butland. On Sunday, he produced a string of fine saves in an ultimately vain attempt to keep high-flying Burnley at bay before eventually being beaten by Ashley Barnes as the Potters had to make do with a 1-1 draw.