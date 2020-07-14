5 talking points ahead of the Premier League’s midweek fixtures

The games come thick and fast at both ends of the table in the Premier League, ahead of a full round of midweek fixtures.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points surrounding the action scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Europa League hopefuls

Expand Close Wolves have found their form recently, including a 3-0 win over Everton (Ben Stanstall/NMC Pool/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Wolves have found their form recently, including a 3-0 win over Everton (Ben Stanstall/NMC Pool/PA)

Wolves currently sit in sixth, and in-form striker Raul Jimenez has backed the club to keep up their run of form at Burnley on Wednesday. Arsenal will be hoping to bounce back after falling to defeat to Tottenham in the north London derby on Sunday. With just three days between games, boss Mikel Arteta will have to lift his squad to keep their slim chances of European qualification alive. Spurs are also in a battle to qualify for the Europa League after an erratic season and are currently eighth ahead of a trip to Newcastle.

Liverpool’s record hopes under threat?

Our final three... 🔴 pic.twitter.com/ALOgmM2Ele — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 13, 2020

Liverpool’s record-points haul hopes were dented after their 1-1 draw with Burnley on Saturday, which also ended their 100 per cent home record in the league. Jurgen Klopp’s side now require victories in their final three matches of the season if they are to set a new mark of 102. The champions have 93 points already and will look to increase their total when they travel to Arsenal on Wednesday.

City firing on all fronts

Manchester City have been in top goalscoring form, with 10 goals in their last two matches, against Newcastle and Brighton. Pep Guardiola’s side will host struggling Bournemouth, who have lost each of their previous nine top-flight clashes with City, at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Relegation battle

Expand Close Bournemouth celebrate during a shock 4-1 win against Leicester (Michael Steele/NMC Pool/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bournemouth celebrate during a shock 4-1 win against Leicester (Michael Steele/NMC Pool/PA)

Aston Villa kept their survival hopes alive with victory against Crystal Palace at Villa Park, while Bournemouth shocked Leicester with a 4-1 win in Dorset. Watford also came from behind to beat Newcastle and the Hornets sit three points above the drop zone, having conceded three fewer goals than the 18th-placed Cherries. All eyes will be on Watford as they travel the short distance to West Ham on Friday in a bid to increase the distance between themselves and the bottom three.

Fight for the top four

🧠 "It's part of football and weâve learnt a hard lesson. Weâll make it right, weâll put it right."



The boss is backing the Reds to bounce back on Thursday 👊#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 14, 2020

Manchester United squandered the chance to move into the top four when Southampton scored in stoppage time to earn a draw at Old Trafford on Monday. Old Trafford boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope his players have learned a lesson and secure three points at Crystal Palace on Thursday. Another manager hoping to put a result behind him is Brendan Rogers, as the Foxes look to hit back after their shock defeat at Bournemouth when they host Sheffield United on Thursday.

PA Media