5 players who could still leave the Premier League before the end of August

That means that while English clubs can no longer sign players they can still sell them. Italy’s transfer deadline is next week, on August 17, while Spanish and French clubs can still trade until August 31.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at some players who could still leave the Premier League this month.

Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham)

Alderweireld fell out of favour last season but could leave Spurs for a reduced price next summer (John Walton/PA)

Spurs have avoided losing their highly-rated centre-back to a Premier League rival – Manchester United were linked – but they still face a dilemma over the Belgian. Alderweireld is reported to have a £25million release clause in his contract which becomes effective next summer and, with talks over a new deal having stalled, his value will start to decrease if he is not offloaded soon. The player is currently out of favour and a good offer may tempt Spurs to cash in, but they cannot replace him until January.

Anthony Martial (Manchester United)

Rumours about Anthony Martial’s future at Old Trafford have been persistent (Martin Rickett/PA)

The France international seems unsettled at Old Trafford and reports have linked him with a move away all summer. These rumours have cooled lately but his relationship with manager Jose Mourinho appears to have become strained and he faces tough competition for a place in the United side, so a move may not be out of the question.

Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

The Belgium playmaker said after the World Cup that he felt it might be time to move on and Real Madrid have regularly been mentioned as potential suitors. Unlike Thibaut Courtois, however, Hazard has not agitated for a move and has returned to training as normal. Chelsea are also reluctant to sell. It seems it would have to take a firm and significant offer for any business to be initiated.

Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

Pogba has not delivered consistently since rejoining United two years ago (Martin Rickett/PA)

Rumours linking Pogba with Barcelona continue to surface even though United have no intention of selling their £89million record signing, who is contracted for another three years. It remains to be seen if Barca’s interest is genuine or if the player wants to try to push for a move. Despite his undoubted talent, Pogba has not been a consistent performer since returning to Old Trafford two years ago and he also seems to have had his difficulties with Mourinho.

Eliaquim Mangala (Manchester City)

Eliaquim Mangala has not been a success at Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)

City have seen little return from the £42million they paid for Mangala in 2014 and, with the defender now in the final year of his contract, time to extract any cash back for him is running out. City would be willing to sell, and a reasonably successful loan to Valencia in 2016-17 proves the defender can still do a job somewhere, but the matter is complicated by injury. Mangala’s loan to Everton last season was cut short by knee ligament damage and there could be doubt over his fitness.

Press Association