5 players who could be back to full fitness when Premier League campaign resumes

Harry Kane is one of the main beneficiaries of the Premier League suspension (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Premier League has been postponed indefinitely as the coronavirus pandemic grips the world.

While some teams and players will be disappointed at the break, it came at a good time for others.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the Premier League players who will benefit from the impromptu hiatus.

Harry Kane

Harry Kane had restarted outdoor training when the Premier League suspension came. (Adam Davy/PA)

Whatsapp Harry Kane had restarted outdoor training when the Premier League suspension came. (Adam Davy/PA)

Undoubtedly the main beneficiary of the postponed season, Kane will be fully fit when the action does start again. The England captain has been out since New Year’s Day, having undergone surgery on a hamstring injury. While his recovery was going well, he was not due to return until late April, meaning he would not have been fully fit for the end of the campaign and would have had very little football going into Euro 2020.

Marcus Rashford

Rashford was also a worry for the run-in to Manchester United’s season and Euro 2020 after suffering a double stress fracture in his back in January. The time off has helped him as his condition improves and the forward will be ready to resume full training when players are allowed back.

Son Heung-min

The Tottenham forward’s benefit from the season grinding to a halt is two-fold. First of all, he can recover from the broken arm suffered in February which looked to have ended his campaign, and he is expected to be fit for the resumption. Secondly, he will be able to serve his four-week mandatory national service in the South Korean military. Son returned home last week in the hope of doing his duty and it is set to get confirmed now there is no return in sight for the Premier League.

Leroy Sane

The Manchester City man had been out for seven months with a serious knee injury when the season ended. He had made his return for the club’s under-23s and was back training with the first team. However, he was still some way off being ready for Pep Guardiola’s side. Now this break will give him chance to build-up his fitness with the intention of being primed for selection upon the resumption.

Ricardo Pereira

A operaÃ§Ã£o foi ontem e, felizmente, correu muito bem. Nada como enfrentar as adversidades com boa disposiÃ§Ã£o, um sorriso e junto daqueles que nos fazem bem! â¤ï¸🙏🏾 #RP21 #baicucoragifitchado #UmPassoDeCadaVez #OneStepAtATime pic.twitter.com/lBefvYHCzN — Ricardo Pereira (@ricbpereira) March 20, 2020

Leicester were dealt a crushing blow just before the season was halted with news that their influential right-back Ricardo Pereira needed surgery to repair a knee ligament injury. The initial prognosis ruled him out until July, meaning he would have been missing as the Foxes tried to seal Champions League qualification. Depending on when the action gets back under way, the Portugal international may now be fit or certainly close to a return.

PA Media