Kepa Arrizabalaga was the most overpaid signing anywhere in the world this summer, while Chelsea also lost a potential £20m by letting Thibaut Courtois depart on the cheap, according to a leading data research group.

£40m too much - Kepa Arrizabalaga revealed as world's most overpaid signing this summer but Fabinho to Liverpool was great value

Chelsea made Kepa the most expensive goalkeeper in history when they signed him for £71.6m last month, hours after confirming the departure of Courtois to Real Madrid.

However, the CIES Football Observatory, which analyses football data, suggest Chelsea wildly overpaid Kepa to the tune of £40.1m - the most over-inflated transfer of the summer.

Chelsea are not the only English club that overpaid in their summer dealings, with Everton's move for Yerry Mina, Danny Ings' switch from Liverpool to Southampton and Bournemouth's deal for Jefferson Lerma among the top-10 over-inflated deals.

The discrepancies are worked out by comparing the actual price paid to the CIES Football Observatory's fair price, which the research group says is the "average between the estimated cost for the most likely buyer before the transfer and the current transfer value".

At the other end of the scale, Chelsea top the list of English clubs who missed out on transfer fees, when they let Courtois go for £20.8m less than his worth.

Liverpool played the market best of the English clubs, nabbing Fabinho for £43.7m when the CIES Football Observatory suggests a fair price would have been £22m more. Arsenal saved £11.3m on new midfielder Lucas Torreira, while Wolves saved £8.3m signing Joao Moutinho from Monaco.

