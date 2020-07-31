| 17.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

40 years on, the deal that made Brady but also set Arsenal back by a decade

 

Liam Brady was a huge hit in his two seasons at Juventus Photo: Getty Images Expand

Close

Liam Brady was a huge hit in his two seasons at Juventus Photo: Getty Images

Liam Brady was a huge hit in his two seasons at Juventus Photo: Getty Images

Getty Images

Liam Brady was a huge hit in his two seasons at Juventus Photo: Getty Images

Aidan Fitzmaurice

The news that Liam Brady had left Arsenal and signed for Juventus was a shock for many people. Especially the Arsenal manager who had just seen the Dubliner complete a pre-season training session in London minutes before he got the call to say the midfielder was no longer a Gunner.

That deal - completed 40 years ago today - was the bargain of the decade in Italian football, and was one of the most important (and successful) transfers ever completed by an Irish player. Brady went on to deliver back-to-back titles for Juventus at the start of a seven-year spell in Serie A.

Crucially, a bargain fee of £600,000 for a player easily worth three times that amount freed up funds for Juve to pass on to Brady. Reports at the time claimed he received a signing-on fee of £250,000 and a weekly wage of £3,000 - more than ten times his earnings at Highbury.