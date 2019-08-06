€300k and a glamour tie on the cards but Dundalk boss Perth is focused on job at hand

VINNY Perth feels that his Dundalk side can make their mark in Slovakia by taking a positive Europa League result away from their battle with Slovan Bratislava.

VINNY Perth feels that his Dundalk side can make their mark in Slovakia by taking a positive Europa League result away from their battle with Slovan Bratislava.

The League of Ireland champions came to Slovakia on the back of a run of three away games in Europe without scoring while Slovan, a club celebrating on the double as this year is the 100th anniversary of their foundation and the 50th anniversary of their Cup Winners Cup final win over Barcelona, have a strong home record in Europe.

The prize of €300,000 in UEFA money and a meeting with either Ajax or PAOK await the winners of Wednesday's tie and while Perth says he is respectful of Slovan, he's also upbeat.

"Slovan are a top side, and we have to be pragmatic," Perth said before a training session at the brand new national stadium in Bratislava, the Tehelne Pole also home to the national team.

"They have some powerful forwards, they attack with pace and we have to be mindful of them going forward, there will be nights when we don't have much of the ball but we believe in our players and we feel we can make a mark in this game.

"Slovan's front three are players we'd consider to be very dynamic and we will have to stop them playing but they have a lot of strong attacking players in their side, it's built om a good foundation, they are a strong side and we very much respect them.

"People will be excited by who is waiting in the next round but both teams are focused on the challenge ahead, we want to achieve what the likes of Slovan have achieved in the last few years in Europe, being in the playoff round or the group stages, that's our aim and hopefully we can achieve that. This is a great experience for us and it puts us closer to our goal," added Perth.

Online Editors