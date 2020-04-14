30 for 30, Part Two - the 2000s: Sonia's silver, Munster's breakthrough and Harrington's Major moment

SAIPAN was an improvised explosive with the lethal capacity to detonate, refresh and convulse once more.

First erupting and shattering over the Pacific Ocean in May 2002, belching and spewing its poison right across that summer, the powerful aftershocks of the Keane/McCarthy fallout were felt across Ireland for many years afterwards.

The mushroom cloud of controversy looms over the second part of our Reeling in the Decades trilogy.

Our exploration of the 2000s is also infused with superior achievement, authored by Padraig Harrington, Henry Shefflin, Ronan O’Gara, Brian O’Driscoll, Ruby Walsh, Mickey Harte, Colm Cooper, Rafa Benitez and Usain Bolt.

Next week, the series will conclude with the period from 2010 to the present, the era of Jim Gavin, Katie Taylor, Rory McIlroy, Robbie Brady and of some of hurling’s most unforgettable contests.

Enjoy.

2000

SONIA O’SULLIVAN’s joy on this Australian night was as incalculable as the sand grains carpeting Bondi’s seashore.

None of the postcard views from Sydney Harbour’s aquatic playground, not the turquoise waters, nor the towering span of its landmark bridge, not even the distinctive, beautiful Opera House canopy, were as flawless as Sonia’s elation.

A superior Olympics in that palace of

Antipodean wonder (a Games where Ian Thorpe and Cathy Freeman thrilled the host nation) had just delivered an Irish moment in time as sun-kissed as the heavenly marinas and cerulean skies.

Four years on from Atlanta and the heart scald of her body betraying her even as she knocked on the door to eternity, the nation’s greatest track and field athlete – wrapped in a tricolour, waving to the huge Irish contingent acclaiming her achievement – was made whole again.

A silver medal (in the 5,000m) never felt more like a golden moment, the beast of 1996 skewered on a broiling New South Wales night; to her superb career body of work was added the longed for commendation from Mount Olympus.

The thrill as the 30-year-old’s face flowered into a bouquet of uncontainable fulfilment was like seeing a stricken rosebush bloom again.

At Cheltenham’s equine Olympics, a four-legged athlete was at the brilliant apex of his athletic life.

The nectar of immortality was in the air as Istabraq, Charlie Swan immobile behind the mighty beast’s distinctive white-flecked face, galloped up that steep Cotswold gradient as if fired from a cannon, routing the very best of the rest.

It could hardly have been any more eye-catching if Pegasus himself had spread his great wings, Aidan O’Brien’s wonder horse emphatically answering a riveting question, the one asking if he could win a third straight Champion Hurdle.

At Aintree, a father Ted fairytale: Ruby Walsh, riding in his first Grand National, steering his Dad’s Papillon to victory.

Brian O’Driscoll gave the most arresting performance by an Irishman in Paris since Brendan Behan staggered woozily down the Champs-Elysees; outsized jersey flapping in the breeze, the 21-year-old unveiled his world-class repertoire of talents, a hat-trick of tries shading the City of Lights green, white and orange for the first time in 28 years.

Brian Cody’s competitive DNA so perfectly mirrored that of Henry Shefflin that Kilkenny’s skyscraping totems might also have been mistaken for father and son.

In September, the immortal coach and his greatest player would win their first All-Ireland together: Shefflin outscored DJ Carey by a point (2-2 to 1-4) as the Cats shredded Offaly, hinting at the one-county state hurling would later become.

Páidí Ó Sé managed his nephews Darragh and Tomás to All-Ireland glory, Maurice Fitzgerald deployed in a game-changing role off the bench in a replay victory over Galway.

England beat Germany but couldn’t escape their Euro 2000 group. A David Trezeguet golden goal sunk Italy as France added to their 1998 World Cup.

2001

JUST 15 months earlier, he had touched the stars, thieving the rights to the Parisian skyline from Gustav Eiffel.

Now, like the headliner in a pilot episode of Strictly or Dancing with the Stars, Brian O’Driscoll jitterbugged and twisted, sashayed and cavorted, moving to a samba beat audible only to this fresh-faced wonder of the rugby world.

It was the final day of June, in Brisbane’s storied Gabba, when O’Driscoll, on his Lions debut, hit the afterburners and, like a crimson-shirted comet, traced a zigzagging, wildfire path to the Australian line.

A superstar was born.

The Foot and Mouth crisis sabotaged the sporting spring, destroying Istabraq’s bid for a Champion Hurdle four-timer. An upside came in September, when, in a re-arranged Six Nations game in Dublin, Keith Wood scored a try as Ireland denied England the Grand Slam.

The notion that Tiger Woods could bend the universe to his preferred dimensions arrived at an incontestable consensus.

Even the Amen Corner azaleas seemed to bow in reverence as The Tiger’s conquering of Augusta – by two strokes from David Duval – carried his chosen code to an entirely new dimension.

For the first time, one man held all four major titles, Woods having annexed the US Open, Open Championship and PGA titles in a dominant, unanswerable trail of 2000 brilliance.

Maurice Fitzgerald also fired a shot that was heard around the world: An arcing, curling, jaw-dropping outside of the boot, buzzer-beating, sideline work of art (even with Dublin boss Tom Carr trash-talking into his ear) earning Kerry a quarter-final replay.

Galway, their orchestra masterfully conducted by Pádraic Joyce, delivered September’s symphony. A day the music died for Meath, held to a pitiful eight points.

Mark O’Leary scored two goals as, less than 48 hours before New York’s Twin Towers would fall, manager Nicky English bridged a 10-year gap back to Tipp’s previous hurling All-Ireland, one in which he had starred as a player.

Mick McCarthy’s Ireland, without Roy Keane, secured World Cup qualification in Iran. Nobody could have anticipated how the tensions between the two would shortly erupt like an angry Vesuvius, sending lava into the Pacific sky.

2002

A RUPTURE in the earth’s crust. The tectonic plates of Cork and Barnsley angrily, seismically shifting. Tension at molten, uncontainable levels; fury smelting. Then, a flaming, violent detonation, an unprecedented Pacific ring of fire.

Welcome to Saipan.

Beneath the impenetrable ash cloud of that volcanic summer, other events unspooled.

Paul McGinley sank the winning Ryder Cup putt before launching himself with something less than Michael Phelps’s gymnastic poise into the lake by The Belfry’s 18th green.

On a day of fever-pitch emotional intensity, Armagh broke from their bondservant chains, holding off Kerry to become All-Ireland champions for the first time.

Yet even that unforgettable fire was dwarfed by the crazed, divisive, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest flames of insanity that engulfed and swallowed a 12x6 mile slab of rock perched above the Mariana Trenches.

Here was Dev v Collins: 2.0. A ferocious, alienating, expletive-drenched civil war sequel.

Eighteen years on and the details, the rights and wrongs, the forensics of that madcap time matter only to obsessives, those who still have a thirst for all the bile that swilled through those times.

What endures, is the toxicity, the boiling-point ferocity; Ireland could not have been more acutely split had some frothing celestial axeman brought his blade down and severed the nation in two.

From the perspective of the passing years, we find comic distraction: Tommie Gorman begging Roy Keane to think of the children; Triggs, Keane’s walked-to-exhaustion mutt, reaching such a level of celebrity that Ross O’Carroll-Kelly creator Paul Howard wrote an imaginary biography.

Almost forgotten news: Ireland actually played in the World Cup.

Damien Duff respectfully bowed Orient-style after a goal against Saudi Arabia, Robbie Keane cartwheeled and fired his bow and arrow to celebrate a dramatic late equaliser against Germany.

And, with supporters, chanting like some semi-hypnotised cult about their bizarre dreams of a team of Gary Breens, Ireland went out to Spain in a penalty shoot-out.

2003

MICKEY HARTE and Brian Kerr, a colourful tapestry of under-age battle-ribbons pinned to their chests, took the elevator to management’s penthouse suite.

Kerr, with a Guaranteed Irish stamp and an encyclopaedic football mind, succeeded Mick McCarthy as post-Saipan commander-in-chief.

Harte took Tyrone to wonderland.

Perhaps there were fears Peter Canavan’s veteran synapses might not respond for 70 minutes to old promptings, that a breathless, sapping shift in the depths of Croke Park’s broiling mineshaft might decommission his menace.

So, on the day Tyrone would slip their name through the letterbox of sporting legend, Harte hatched a plan.

Canavan’s All-Ireland would be a play in two acts: On the field at curtain-up, exiting stage-left in second-half mid-sentence, Tyrone’s veteran talisman returning for a historic soliloquy as the playhouse reached climatic fever-pitch.

A novel aspect to a novel pairing (Armagh the opponents in a first one-province final) on the dour, claustrophobic afternoon Tyrone at last located the access code that opened the gates to Shangri-La.

It wasn’t pretty. A combined 21-point total remains the joint-lowest All-Ireland since 1991, Kerry’s total the following year (1-20) outstripping 2003’s meagre aggregate. Puke Football was the phrase spilling from Pat Spillane’s purist imaginings.

By way of compensation, the afternoon was freighted with high-octane emotion.

Among the high points: Conor Gormley morphing into a human roadblock to halt Steven McDonnell’s goal-bound shot; and, shortly after losing his late father, Canavan’s emotive acceptance speech.

In Don King lingo, the hurling final pitted Roberto Duran’s hands of stone (Kilkenny flooring Tipp, Wexford and Dublin by a combined 38 points) against a Cork side gifted a Sugar Ray Leonard shuffle by Setanta Ó hAilpín’s X-factor.

Kilkenny’s worst display of the summer was still good enough, Martin Comerford delivering the knockout punches.

Ireland won four in a row to set up a Grand Slam showdown with England. Amid a soundtrack of crushing anti-climax, Lansdowne Road was compelled to endure a 42-6 away victory.

At the World Cup, the familiar sound of Irishmen thudding against a glass ceiling: Australia secured Ireland to the stocks with a pool victory, France brought down the quarter-final guillotine.

2004

LIKE Thierry Henry, Seán Óg Ó hAilpín’s power to hypnotise stretched beyond the opiate of high achievement.

If, unlike his Arsenal equivalent, Ó hAilpín cannot be venerated as an Invincible (Waterford destroying that narrative in the Munster final), he brought the same magnetic charisma and liquid grace to a rectangle of grass.

The Parisian with Martinique blood and the Corkman with Fiji in his veins sprinkled cosmopolitan stardust on the 2004 sporting calendar.

Arsenal strode into uncharted territory, compiling the most stellar statistical line of the glitzy Premier League era: W26, D12, L0. Zero.

Arsene Wenger forged an indomitable, unbreakable force. Achilles with bulletproof heels.

Wenger’s footprints stand alone on virgin territory. Not one of his alpha-male peers – Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho, Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp – have replicated his achievement, even in their pomp, hitting the canvas at least once.

Patrick Vieira was alone in meeting Roy Keane’s fearsome gaze and not buckling. Dennis Bergkamp embroidered contests with beauty, Henry – not yet a figure of loathing in Ireland – oozed refinement and sleek, jungle-cat stealth.

Ó hAilpín and Joe Deane, The Rock and Donal Óg invaded the imagination as only the most beguiling talents can.

Kilkenny, seeking the highest terrain of a third straight All-Ireland, were held to two points in the second half and just nine in total, low watermarks of the Cody era.

Niall McCarthy, Cork’s unbending artisan, reached down and located the most pulverising 70 minutes of his career. Cork required 33 minutes to deliver a first score from play, but after the interval relegated the Cats to a lower class.

Football spouted unlikely stories: Armagh blitzed Donegal in an Ulster final staged before 67,000 at Croke Park. Fermanagh and Derry reached the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Wexford’s Mattie Forde found himself at the centre of the football world, the Championship’s top scorer.

But the last chapter was familiar: Mayo losing yet another final; Jack O’Connor, in his first season as manager, securing Kerry’s 33rd All-Ireland.

In Athens, Cian O’Connor briefly joined the elite band of penthouse-dwelling Irish Olympians, only for his moment of showjumping gold to be stripped away when his horse, Waterford Crystal, tested positive for banned substances.

2005

ISTANBUL, where Europe and Asia, fantasy and reality, illusion and truth intersect.

The miracle capital of the football world.

Where, on May 25, Liverpool, concussed, bewildered, as forlorn as if Mike Tyson had mistaken every Scouse head for a punchbag, present AC Milan with a three-goal lead.

It would have been no surprise if, to steal a line from 1966, there were some people on the pitch, thinking it was all over. But it wasn’t, not even close; an eternal Champions League final had only just begun.

At half-time it was as if the ghost of Bill Shankly swooped down into the Ataturk Stadium to deliver one of those rousing Braveheart rallying cries that were his calling card.

On 54 minutes a Stevie G goal delivered a small infusion of hope. Two minutes later, they scored again through Vladimir Smicer. On the hour, Xabi Alonso equalised.

A team that had been read the Last Rites just half an hour earlier had leapt from their death bed and were now overflowing with vitality, seizing the future.

Onwards to penalties and Jerzy Dudek saves decisively from Andriy Shevchenko. A 50,000-strong Gerry and the Pacemakers tribute band choruses the most joyous, incredulous rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone.

The Miracle of Istanbul was complete. Somewhere in the heavens, Shankly permits a solitary tear to roll down his cheek.

After seven league titles, a decade as the Premier League’s dominant midfielder, Roy Keane, his relationship with Alex Ferguson sundered both by his diminishing athletic powers and an MUTV interview where he lacerates Old Trafford standards, leaves Old Trafford to join Celtic.

Jose Mourinho had arrived in London the previous summer, suave and cocksure, promptly declaring himself The Special One. Now he backed up his boast, leading a Chelsea side featuring Damien Duff to a first league title in 50 years.

Tyrone burst out of 2003’s cautious cocoon.

Owen Mulligan’s lavish impersonation of Maradona’s 1982 wonder goal breaks Dublin in a replay.

In the final, Tyrone are magnificent, a vivid, teeming force touched by authentic greatness. Canavan goaled, Mulligan fired five points. Imprisoned in a vice-grip, Kerry submitted.

Cork, the managerial baton seamlessly passed from Donal O’Grady to John Allen, were an unstoppable force.

Sweeping past Waterford, Tipp, Waterford again, Clare and finally Galway, the won their first back-to-back title since 1978. Some 15 years on, the Rebels have yet to again climb that stairway to hurling heaven.

In a landmark moment, Rule 42, the one prohibiting the playing of foreign games at GAA stadia, fell. Croke Park was free to host soccer and rugby during the redevelopment of Lansdowne Road.

Lance Armstrong glides into Paris to win a seventh straight Tour de France: All will be lost, along with his reputation, in a precipitous drug-scandal fall.

2006

MUNSTER had been walking their Heineken Cup Camino since what felt like the beginning of time.

Their epic pilgrimage splashed flamboyant palettes of colour over Europe, brought the Broadway lights to provincial French and English towns, established Thomond Park as a scarlet fever hothouse.

But, having walked all those endless miles, they had nothing to show for their journey, bar the blisters on their feet and an aching emptiness.

In six preceding seasons, they lost two finals (infamously, in 2002, to the Hand of Back), three semis and a quarter-final.

Now, they finally found what they had been looking for. At a sun-splashed Lansdowne Road, their legions outnumbering the “home” side by five to one, Ronan O’Gara vaulted a hoarding in celebration as Leinster were gutted.

For the final, the city of Cardiff surrendered, yielded entirely to its role as a giddy, swaying suburb of Limerick; the Taff was engulfed by the Shannon, a crimson tsunami of humanity poured into the Millennium Stadium.

Biarritz’s supporters might have fitted in a phone box. The clans of Munster could have filled the Atlantic Ocean.

When, at a break in play, the big-screen showed Limerick’s O’Connell Street packed with supporters, a bellow of sound filled the arena and the sense of destiny grew.

Peter Stringer, the Action Man dimensioned scrum-half, pivotal to Ireland’s Triple Crown success weeks earlier, pounced from a scrum, racing down the blind side for the decisive try.

At the final whistle: A damburst of emotion, Munster players gyrating euphorically, the grass a trampoline propelling them to the heavens.

The Camino was finally complete.

It was a year of experiments: Kieran Donaghy’s (inset left) switch to full-forward was such a resounding success that it was a slight surprise Star didn’t walk unaided across the Lakes of Killarney after Mayo were destroyed in the All-Ireland final.

Steve Staunton’s appointment as Irish manager was such a resounding failure that it became difficult to distinguish the Inspector Clouseau-like Gift Grub “Gaffer” from the hapless real thing.

But the most eye-popping (literally for Marco Materazzi) incident of the year arrived at the World Cup final, Zinedine Zidane’s vicious, legacy-tarnishing headbutt earning him a red-card and easing Italy’s passage to glory.

In a contest of compelling fury, 70-minutes constructed in the likeness of Brian Cody, Kilkenny, with Taggy Fogarty scoring the goal of his lifetime, denied Cork an All-Ireland three in a row.

The Ryder Cup came to the K Club. Tiger Woods sprayed his opening tee-shot fully 80 yards offline into a lake. The earth shook as the crowd rose to send recently bereaved Darren Clarke out on his journey. Henrik Stenson sank the winning putt for Europe and the captain, Ian Woosnam, set a world record for downing a pint of stout.

2007

ON any given Sunday, Padraig Harrington’s eyes offer the most transparent window to his competitive soul.

In Carnoustie, he modelled The Stare: His patented, blazing gawk, at once blank and ferocious; not there, yet hyper-focused.

That nobody-at-home look might have lulled novice Harrington watchers into a conviction he was sleepwalking through the biggest 18 holes of his life, or even auditioning for a zombie role in Michael Jackson’s Thriller video.

Seasoned observers knew better: In pursuit of Ireland’s first golf Major in 60 years, the 35-year-old Dubliner had locked into the GPA co-ordinates of an elusive territory called The Zone.

An athlete’s favourite place in all the world. A state of mind that permits a golfer to make magic at will, to become an untouchable composite of Tiger, Jack, Seve and Faldo.

But now, on the 18th tee, six-under for the day, a shot clear of Sergio Garcia, on the precipice of immortality, the claret jug within his grasp, Padraig is evicted from that place of Zen-like calm as unceremoniously as a drunk at closing time.

On the cusp of history, he momentarily morphs into Jean van de Velde. At the same hole where the Frenchman infamously imploded eight years earlier, Harrington twice puts his ball into the Barry Burn.

As Ireland watches through splayed fingers, he somehow summons the mental resolve to make a courageous up and own to rescue a double bogey. Garcia needing a par on the last to win, misses from ten feet. Play-off.

And Harrington, this amiable, eternally curious, diligent, multi-layered, refreshing eccentric, is readmitted to his palace of tranquillity. A four-hole play-off secured a 12-month lease on the Claret Jug.

A sluice gate is opened. In a boom era of unprecedented riches, Irish golfers will win ten Majors in 12 years.

Ireland win a third Triple Crown in four seasons: But the illusion of a team equipped to stamp their authority on the World Cup is brutally exposed. Marooned in a hotel in a Bordeaux industrial estate, a deeply unhappy squad, Eddie O’Sullivan’s side return from France with nothing more than post-traumatic stress.

Kilkenny confuse Croke Park with Cape Canaveral, the stripy rocket men blasting into another universe of brilliance, Eddie Brennan and Henry Shefflin goaling in an early 2-3 take-off that stunned Limerick and extended their grip on Liam McCarthy.

Kieran Donaghy scored two goals in the football final, Gooch floated and probed, Marc Ó Sé confirmed his Footballer of the Year credentials as Kerry routed their neighbours Cork.

Kauto Star, a horse that moved even his impassive pilot Ruby Walsh to extremes of emotion, wins his first Gold Cup.

At 29, with Silver Birch, his first ever runner in the race, Gordon Elliott became the youngest trainer to win the Grand National.

2008

IF the calling card of Brian Cody’s peak-era Kilkenny was a kind of murderous brilliance, Waterford’s misfortune was to run into the insatiable carnivores at their most cold-eyed and ravenous.

In truth, Davy Fitzgerald’s team might not have felt as tortured if interrogated at an Abu Ghraib waterboarding session.

There were bigger global stories in 2008: Harrington defending the Open at Birkdale (his divine five-wood from 278-yards to five-feet at 17, the shot of the century, decisive in his duel with the veteran Greg Norman) and, then, improbably, thrillingly, adding the US PGA at Oakmont weeks later.

Kenny Egan, Paddy Barnes and the tragic Darren Sutherland (inset) would accept the Olympic flame that Michael Carruth and Wayne McCullough had carried so proudly 16 years earlier – Billy Walsh’s boxers delivering a vintage harvest of one silver and two bronze medals.

Usain Bolt is a freakish, beaming, ear-splitting Beijing Olympic thunderclap. A canary-vested crack of lightning, he eases up in the 100m and still shatters the world record. As an encore, the showman with substance shreds Michael Johnson’s 200m mark, a time the experts considered untouchable.

John Terry found the hand of history too heavy a burden, the Chelsea captain striking the outside of the post in a penalty shoot-out with the Champions League at his mercy; Moments later Nicolas Anelka fluffs his lines and Manchester United are again kings of Europe.

Tiger Woods confirmed he danced to a different tune to mere mortals, defying a broken leg and torn ACL – as you do – to win the US Open after an 18-hole play-off with

Rocco Mediate.

Anybody daring to suggest his 14th Major title would be The Tiger’s last for 11 years would have aroused the interest of men in white coats.

Giovanni Trapattoni, the eminent Italian, is unveiled as Irish manager by a beaming John Delaney. With his English (Trap’s not Delaney’s) of the Manuel from Fawlty Towers variety, Manuela Spinelli becomes the nation’s first celebrity interpreter.

Munster return to their Cardiff happy-hunting ground, Ronan O’Gara’s 65th-minute penalty securing victory over Toulouse and a second Heineken Cup.

But the abiding memory is of Kilkenny at their zenith, the Irish sporting force of the decade.

Cody’s side advanced across summer like medieval avengers: Offaly, Wexford and Cork endured the thumbscrew torture of a combined 46-point loss.

Waterford, had built momentum in beating Wexford and Tipp, only to become the main course of the three-in-a-row feast.

Kilkenny, a metronomic triumph of efficiency, led by 17 at half-time. Their 23-point winning margin was the most comprehensive in 80 years.

2009

AS startling as his dishevelled, dazed 20017 police mugshot, perhaps the year’s thunderbolt image is Tiger Woods slamming his car into a water hydrant in the early hours while fleeing from his four-iron-toting soon-to-be ex-wife, Erin.

Or Henry Shefflin’s masterclass, the Ballyhale Caesar’s towering leadership decisive in a glorious, high-class, ferociously intense All-Ireland defeat of Tipp, the four-in-a-row authenticating the Cats all-time greatest credentials.

Dublin were “startled earwigs” after Kerry inflicted a Bank Holiday Monday massacre. What clairvoyant could have studied that 17-point mauling and dared to forecast seven Sky Blue All-Irelands in the next decade?

Perhaps it was Kauto Star, a study in high-class panache and boundless grit, galloping towards eternity, the first horse to lose and then regain the Gold Cup.

Could it have been Tom Watson, 59, but rolling back the years? An eight-foot putt that would have secured the greatest Open Championship win of all, slipping agonisingly by Turnberry’s 18th cup.

Or Rocky Elsom, the Aussie surf dude, now an unstoppable force of nature, as Leinster hold off Leicester, stitching a first European star to their crest.

If all these were unforgettable snapshots from an epic year, the defining images and sounds come from Cardiff, Ireland ending a 61-year Grand Slam wait.

Iconic flashbacks, Ryle Nugent, not quite emulating Stanley’s “Doctor Livingstone, I presume” sangfroid, in ecstatic verbal orgasm in calling Tommy Bowe’s name as he crosses for a try.

Ronan O’Gara, his face creased with strained concentration, understanding the weight of the moment yet still drop-kicking Ireland to the gates of wonderland.

And then, the nation averting its glance, as Stephen Jones’s long-range injury-time penalty orbits in slow motion towards the posts.

After an eternity the ball drops just short. And, Ireland literally, raised the roof of the Millennium Stadium.

