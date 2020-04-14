| 12.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

30 for 30, Part One - the 2000s: Sonia's silver, Munster's breakthrough and Harrington's Major moment

Sonia O&#039;Sullivan, the Munster rugby team and Padraig Harrington enjoyed great success in the 2000s. Expand

Close

Sonia O&#039;Sullivan, the Munster rugby team and Padraig Harrington enjoyed great success in the 2000s.

Sonia O'Sullivan, the Munster rugby team and Padraig Harrington enjoyed great success in the 2000s.

Sonia O'Sullivan, the Munster rugby team and Padraig Harrington enjoyed great success in the 2000s.

Roy Curtis

SAIPAN was an improvised explosive with the lethal capacity to detonate, refresh and convulse once more.

First erupting and shattering over the Pacific Ocean in May 2002, belching and spewing its poison right across that summer, the powerful aftershocks of the Keane/McCarthy fallout were felt across Ireland for many years afterwards.

The mushroom cloud of controversy looms over the second part of our Reeling in the Decades trilogy.