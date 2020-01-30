€25.2m rescue package for FAI confirmed after agreement reached with Government, UEFA and Bank of Ireland

The Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport has confirmed an FAI rescue deal worth €17.7m over the next three years has been agreed with UEFA and Bank of Ireland.

In a statement, Minister Shane Ross said that "we will restore Sport Ireland funding for football development programmes of €2.9 million annually, doubling this amount to €5.8 million each year from 2020 to 2023. €800,000 of that funding will support programmes that underpin the development of the men’s and women’s national leagues."

A further €7.5m will be paid directly to the company responsible for operations in the Aviva Stadium in the form of an interest-free loan to be paid back by the association from 2024 onwards.

Commenting on the agreement, FAI Independent Chairperson Roy Barrett said: “This agreement is vital for Irish football and allows us to take the first steps in the rebirth of our sport. We can now progress with our plans to restructure and rebuild the Association and do what is best for our staff, our players and all our stakeholders with minimum disruption for Irish football.

On behalf of the Board and the Association, I would like to thank all our partners for their support and their commitment to the future of our game and we look forward to working with them, our staff and our stakeholders to bring this plan to fruition."

Francesca McDonagh, Group Chief Executive, Bank of Ireland said:

"Working in partnership with the Government, UEFA and the new FAI Board and management team, Bank of Ireland is delighted to agree a sustainable solution to ensure the future stability of the organisation and continued support for football. We are long-term supporters of sport in Ireland from grassroots to professional level, so we understand the importance of football to communities and families throughout the country.

"Bank of Ireland’s purpose is to enable communities to thrive and we were very keen to do everything possible so that future generations continue to enjoy this wonderful game. Our engagement with Minister Ross, UEFA and the FAI was very constructive and we were all very committed to ensuring a positive outcome.

"Further reflecting our confidence in the future of Irish football, we have also agreed in principle a sponsorship agreement with the FAI, details of which will be announced over the coming weeks."

