2022 in review: Irish football is lucky it had Vera Pauw’s side to celebrate as the rest was fairly unmemorable

It was the moment that saw football in Ireland, however briefly, turned on its head.

When the focus turned to football at the RTÉ Sport Awards, the main stage and biggest chunk of that precious air-time was given to Vera Pauw and the Australia-bound women’s international team.

Then came a chat with two of the Shamrock Rovers league-winning side, the soccer segment ending in an interview with Stephen Kenny. The stopwatch says a lot: Vera Pauw and her team were on air for over six minutes, the Rovers crew got two minutes, while the manager of Ireland’s senior men’s team had one minute and 16 seconds.

The Kenny interview felt like it was tacked on at the end, far away from the main focus and a box-ticking exercise. Maybe that simply reflected the facts of the soccer year which was 2022.

Vera Pauw’s team qualified for the World Cup finals, qualifying for a major tournament with a play-off victory over Scotland thanks to Amber Barrett's goal at Hampden Park, while Rovers won a third successive league title and also made the group stages in Europe.

Meanwhile, the achievement for Kenny’s team was simply avoiding relegation in the Nations League, a record of just four wins from 10 games in 2022, two wins in six competitive matches.

In reality, that demotion of Kenny (and, to an extent, the senior men’s team) as an afterthought in their end-of-year review is just temporary.

When France come to town and a sold-out Lansdowne Road in March for the start of the Euro 2024 qualifiers, it will be clear once again that the men’s team is the driving force behind the game here, the cash cow for the FAI.

Kenny and Co will be back to centre stage and the hated ticket touts will be out in force on the streets of Dublin 4, as the loyalty of the Irish fans to this team remains strong despite being tested time and again over the last number of years.

The general grimness of 2022 – limp and unimpressive friendly wins over Lithuania and Malta and tame defeats to Armenia and Ukraine – will be dispatched to memory as thoughts turn to how Dara O’Shea can shackle Kylian Mbappe or Matt Doherty’s tussle with Antoine Griezmann.

Croatia in 1998, Netherlands in 2001, Germany in 2015: giants have been dispatched from Dublin following epochal Ireland wins in the past. And the crowd heading to see the French here in March will pray, more so than hope, that Ireland have another one in them.

Irish football is lucky that it had Pauw’s side to give 2022 a coat of gloss as the rest of it was fairly unmemorable.

Kenny’s team made no impression in the six-game Nations League series, bar a handy home win over a pallid Scotland side; the U-21s came up short, albeit on penalties, in their Euro qualification bid.

On the league front, no one was able to give Shamrock Rovers a title challenge and the FAI Cup final was also far too one-sided.

While the Hoops deserve credit for making the group stages of the Europa Conference League, their campaign failed to catch the general public in the way that Kenny’s Dundalk side did in 2016.

Looking further afield, 2022 also lacked that breakthrough from an Irish player abroad. Bright young things like Adam Idah, Andrew Omobamidele and Troy Parrott were all held back by injury, and continental moves for prospects like Aaron Connolly and Festy Ebosele have not yielded the necessary game-time, leaving them no further in their careers than they were six months ago.

Of the three young Irish players tipped to establish themselves in the Premier League this season, at the halfway point two of them (Nathan Collins and Gavin Bazunu) find themselves and their clubs in the bottom three while just five players from the Republic have started games in the Premier League this term.

That may appear to be a pretty bleak rap sheet to throw at Kenny, his staff and his squad as they prepare for 2023 and the challenges to come, but it’s hard to spot green shoots on the evidence of 2022.

Young talents like Conor Coventry, Connor Ronan, Joe Hodge and Evan Ferguson are still knocking on that Premier League door but are unlikely to get the answer they (or Kenny) want, while the likes of O’Shea, Idah and Omobamidele (below) look destined for that frustrating yo-yo existence with clubs too good for the Championship but not good enough for the Premier League. And Jason Knight playing third-tier football in England is a terrible waste of talent.

Some players used by Kenny in 2022 (Will Keane, CJ Hamilton) did little to convince they could improve the team while capping Hamilton so soon and waiting so long to give a debut to the impressive Mark Sykes was an error by this management team.

By late in the year, Kenny was reduced to recalling Scott Hogan, one step away from the desperation of calling up James Collins. If Hogan is the answer, then Irish football is asking the wrong question.

Kenny’s team began the year playing out a 2-2 draw with one of the best teams in the world (Belgium) and then beating a hardy Baltic nation (Lithuania), which on paper looks impressive.

​

Well-drilled

But it was Belgium’s ‘B’ team that played in Dublin in March, while Ireland were clueless in trying to open up a well-drilled Lithuania, saved by an injury-time wonder goal from Troy Parrott.

Ireland looked tired in a dismal 1-0 loss in Armenia, were out-thought at home to Ukraine on a day when the result was secondary to the emotion felt by Ukrainians in Ireland seeing their team and hearing their anthem.

The 3-0 win over Scotland and 1-1 draw with Ukraine (in Poland) sent the Republic of Ireland into the summer break on something of a high, but the next four displays (Scotland away, Armenia at home, Norway at home and Malta away) were all worrying.

Kenny is wedded to his system, but this Irish midfield is no closer to out-thinking and beating well-organised sides.

It took a moment of genius from Parrott to beat Lithuania and only for an error by a Maltese defender, Ireland would not have won in their final game.

Kenny remains upbeat about his team and his chances, and there is a chance that France and Netherlands could both come into the Euro 2024 qualifiers on a downer after the World Cup.

But while there could potentially be a passion-stirring win over France/Holland in this team, the real fear is that Ireland will be unable to ask questions of Greece and Gibraltar.

At least the stands should be full for the home qualifiers, while the always-loyal away support will travel as they always do.

One positive for the game here is that advance season-ticket sales are strong, so there is still interest in Kenny’s team and a hope that things can turn.

Finance is key for the FAI now and they need a successful men’s team to drive that: the Women’s World Cup will do wonders for the female game here but won’t fill the FAI’s coffers.

At a disastrous reconvened AGM before Christmas, FAI CEO Jonathan Hill had to admit that the association still lacked a title sponsor and kit supplier but stressed both boxes would be ticked with what he touted as “by far the biggest sponsorship/commercial deal ever completed in this association’s history”.

Delegates on the call for that virtual AGM were told that the FAI’s accounts were on course for a surplus of €6.8million: impressive in itself, less so given their debt of €63.5m.

​

Repayment

The FAI’s chief financial officer reminded delegates that the association “must achieve strong annual surpluses to ensure we can meet our loan repayment obligations”.

Domestically, good things did happen across the men’s league in 2022, with healthy crowds back in place across the country. A new stand is on the way to make Tallaght Stadium look complete, financial stability, which means that it’s over a decade since a League of Ireland club went bust, and European wins over Scottish and Bulgarian opposition (for Sligo Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic) deserve a mention.

But Hill also noted in his AGM address that poor facilities in the League of Ireland were a major issue, something any FAI CEO could have said over the last 25 years, and new builds for Bohemians, Finn Harps and Drogheda United are essential for any real progress to be made.

But it will take Euro 2024 qualification for a real punch to land on the enemy that is the FAI’s debt, and a repeat of the 2022 form in 2023 will leave Kenny, the team and the FAI, further away from a major finals, pushed further into irrelevance behind’s Pauw’s Tallaght Tigers.