2022 in review: Irish football is lucky it had Vera Pauw’s side to celebrate as the rest was fairly unmemorable

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw celebrates with Denise O'Sullivan after the FIFA World Cup 2023 play-off against Scotland at Hampden Park. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw celebrates with Denise O'Sullivan after the FIFA World Cup 2023 play-off against Scotland at Hampden Park. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Aidan Fitzmaurice

It was the moment that saw football in Ireland, however briefly, turned on its head.

When the focus turned to football at the RTÉ Sport Awards, the main stage and biggest chunk of that precious air-time was given to Vera Pauw and the Australia-bound women’s international team.

