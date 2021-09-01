2021 FAI awards: John Egan and Denise O'Sullivan named senior players of the year

John Egan has been named as the FAI's men's senior player of the year for 2021

John Giles and Paula Gorham have been inducted into the Football Association of Ireland’s Hall of Fame with the announcement of the winners of the 31st FAI International Football Awards.

Former Ireland internationals Giles and Gorham are the Centenary Winners in the Hall of Fame category, due recognition for their unique contribution to the history of Irish football in this, the Centenary Year of the FAI.

An Ireland captain and manager during his illustrious career, Giles is regarded as one of the greatest ambassadors of Irish football as he helped to transform the game as a player with 59 caps, as an international manager for seven years and as a driving force for change in the domestic game during his time as player-manager at Shamrock Rovers.

Part of the Dundalk Ladies team who played against Corinthians Nomads in a famous ground-breaking game in 1970, Gorham scored a hat-trick on her Ireland Women's Senior debut, the Irish team's first official game in 1973 away to Wales. She went on to earn several more caps.

Expand Close Denise O'Sullivan is the FAI senior women's player of the year for 2021. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Denise O'Sullivan is the FAI senior women's player of the year for 2021. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

For the Men's Senior Player of the Year, defender John Egan was chosen ahead of Enda Stevens and Matt Doherty. In the Women's category, Denise O'Sullivan wins for the second time after edging Katie McCabe and Diane Caldwell in the voting.

The Young Player of the Year Award goes to Dara O'Shea, after he broke into Stephen Kenny's senior team last year, and he pipped Jayson Molumby and Adam Idah.

The Special Merit Award went to the late Liam Farrell – a founding member of the North Dublin Schoolboy League (NDSL) and chairman of the Schools Football Association of Ireland (SFAI) – who passed away in February.

31st FAI International Football Awards

Men's Senior Player of the Year: John Egan

Women's Senior Player of the Year: Denise O’Sullivan

Expand Close Former Ireland international John Giles has been inducted into the FAI's Hall of Fame. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Former Ireland international John Giles has been inducted into the FAI's Hall of Fame. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Young International Player of the Year: Dara O’Shea

International Goal of the Year: Ellen Molloy (Ireland Women's Under-17 v Iceland)

Under 21s Player of the Year: Jack Taylor

SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year: Jack Byrne

Expand Close Former Ireland player Paula Gorham, pictured at her home in Dundalk, Louth has been inducted into the FAI's Hall of Fame. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Former Ireland player Paula Gorham, pictured at her home in Dundalk, Louth has been inducted into the FAI's Hall of Fame. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Special Merit: Liam Farrell (posthumously)

Hall of Fame: John Giles / Paula Gorham