14 years after a heart-attack ended his career, Clive Clarke is still speaking his mind 

Former full-back crossed swords with Roy Keane and ‘fell out’ with Brian Kerr, but believes his experience will help the next generation

Clive Clarke in action during his time at Sunderland. Photo: Matthew Lewis

Aidan Fitzmaurice

The day job now for former Ireland international Clive Clarke is to mentor the young players on the books of his player agency in England.

There is one example of green shoots that’s very encouraging, as one of the clients is Middlesbrough and Ireland youths forward Calum Kavanagh, the 17-year-old son of ex-international Graham Kavanagh, Clarke’s former team-mate at Stoke City who is now his partner in the agency.

