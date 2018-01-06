Sport Soccer

Saturday 6 January 2018

10 most expensive footballers in history

Philippe Coutinho is second on the list of world record transfers
Philippe Coutinho has joined Barcelona from Liverpool for the second-highest fee in football history.

The move is understood to cost an initial 120million euros (£106.4m) with another 40m euros (£35.5m) in add-ons.

Here, Press Association Sport lists the top 10, with the top three all involving Barca.

1. Neymar, Barcelona to Paris St Germain, 2017, £200.6million

2. Philippe Coutinho, Liverpool to Barcelona, 2018, £106.4m

3. Ousmane Dembele, Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona, 2017, £96.8m

4. Paul Pogba, Juventus to Manchester United, 2016, £89m

5. Gareth Bale, Tottenham to Real Madrid, 2013, £85.3m

6. Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United to Real Madrid, 2009, £80m

7. Gonzalo Higuain, Napoli to Juventus, 2016, £75.3m

8= Romelu Lukaku, Everton to Manchester United, 2017, £75m

8= Virgil van Dijk, Southampton to Liverpool, 2018, £75m

10. Luis Suarez, Liverpool to Barcelona, 2014, £65m.

