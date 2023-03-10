So, who might take over the Match Of The Day hot-seat in Gary Lineker’s absence?

Gary Lineker will step back from presenting Match Of The Day until he and the BBC have an “agreed and clear position on his use of social media”.

Here, Independent.ie looks at who could step in to the hot-seat.

– Jermaine Jenas

The former Nottingham Forest, Newcastle, Tottenham and England midfielder is mainly used either as a studio guest or as a pundit alongside a commentator by BBC Sport, but Jenas has demonstrated his presenting skills on The One Show.

He was also chosen by Fifa to host the draw for the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

– Alex Scott

Expand Close Alex Scott has worked as a presenter and pundit for the BBC and Sky across men’s and women’s football (Bradley Collyer/PA) / Facebook

Scott, 38, enjoyed a successful playing career with Arsenal and England before moving into broadcasting after her retirement in 2017.

Like Jenas, she has presented The One Show and has also worked alongside Lineker in the past as a presenter of the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year programme. She was also a contestant on one of the corporation’s flagship entertainment shows, Strictly Come Dancing, in 2019.

– Gabby Logan

Former gymnast Logan has presented MOTD in Lineker’s absence on many occasions in the past, while she also fronted the BBC’s coverage as the Lionesses stormed to glory in last year’s Women’s Euro.

She has also been involved in the BBC’s coverage of Six Nations rugby, and the last four summer Olympic Games.

– Mark Chapman

Expand Close Mark Chapman is the regular host of Match Of The Day 2 (Nigel French/PA) / Facebook

“Chappers” is the regular presenter of Match Of The Day 2, which shows highlights of Premier League action on Sunday evenings.

He is also a key part of the BBC’s coverage of football on radio, presenting Sports Report on 5 Live and the Monday Night Club on the same channel.