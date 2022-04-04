Slán Seán Bán – RnaG star hangs up radio mic after commentating on National League Final

Bán Breathnach won’t disappear from the national scene, as he will continue his television broadcasting career with TG4. Pictured during his last broadcast. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Yesterday’s National League Final between Kerry and Mayo brought the curtain down on broadcaster Seán Bán Breathnach’s extraordinary association with Raidió na Gaeltachta.

The Connemara man (72), popularly known as SBB, first picked up the microphone in April 1969, three years before the launch of Raidió na Gaeltachta, and went on to become inextricably linked with sport on the nation’s Irish-language station. His first broadcasting job was in Raidió Éireann presenting Popseó na Máirte – the first Irish-language pop show.

He later moved into TV, presenting folk-music programme Imeall and SBB ina Shuí.

His style, approach and accent set him apart from most presenters of the era in Irish broadcasting.

In 1991, Bán Breathnach won a Jacobs Award for his sports commentary on radio.

His live commentaries on significant events – most notably his display of passion during Katie Taylor’s gold medal fight at the London 2012 Olympics – have become celebrated examples of his craft.

But while SBB has called it a day with Raidió na Gaeltachta, he won’t disappear from the national scene, as he will continue his television broadcasting career with TG4.