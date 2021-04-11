Silence is anything but golden for our lost generation

Let’s talk about the children first, because the silence is deafening. In a way, we need to talk about everyone, but children first.

The silence is the thing. Talk to parents about their kids right now and chances are they’ll say they are too quiet. There’s a bit of spark gone. Thirteen months of this living — which is not really living — is taking its toll. Our kids are suffering, mostly in silence.

Writing in The Examiner at the end of February, Dr Niamh Lynch, a parent of young children and a consultant paediatrician in the Bon Secours in Cork, said children “need security, love, routine, play, and joy in order to thrive”.

She added: “I am noticing a new trait in my children. Silence. I notice it in my young patients too. Gone are the sounds of giggling, bickering, squealing, shouting . . . In this toxic lockdown environment, they have become withdrawn, anxious, irritable, and silent.”

Dr Lynch wrote that her colleagues around the country are reporting an increase in children presenting with psychological symptoms.

Around the same time as Dr Lynch’s article, the Ombudsman for Children, Niall Muldoon, said the needs of children had been forgotten.

“There’s almost a slowness and lethargy in our children now because they’ve nowhere to go, nothing to do,” he said. “They can go from their schoolwork to their bedroom to maybe Netflix. There’s not much happening. There’s almost a low-level melancholy across them at this stage.”

Schools have since re-opened, and from tomorrow all students will be back in the classroom. But they have missed out on a huge chunk of the last year in school, and it’s not just their education that has suffered, but their development too. “They’re losing the opportunity to change their boundaries, to push their boundaries,” said Muldoon. “The boundaries have now been imposed by the Government as opposed to by their family, their parents.”

Children who have additional needs have suffered an even greater loss. The damage is incalculable right now.

In time there will be academic studies about the impact the rolling lockdowns have had on children. But we already know they have become less active and more anxious; and that they are spending more time in front of screens than exercising. Some have gained weight at a time when we are already worried about a national obesity crisis.

Not every child likes sport and we must be mindful of that when pushing to get children back into their local clubs. But at the very minimum children need to have some form of exercise and social interaction with their friends and they are being denied even that.

Nphet and the Government have determined that children cannot get back into sport for another three weeks. They are not supposed to even meet their friends for a walk. There is no longer any reasonable justification for this stance — if there ever was. We have been told that data would determine the response to Covid, only increasingly it appears that this is only partly true. Because when the data does not support the conservative approach favoured by Nphet, it is sidelined.

When journalist Ronan McGreevy reported in The Irish Times last week that the number of confirmed cases of Covid linked to an outdoor activity was one in 1,000 (0.1 per cent) there was a feeble attempt by a number of senior figures, including the Taoiseach, to discredit it. They said the figure “underestimated” the real situation, but could not elaborate. If the figure of 0.1 per cent is an underestimation, it is marginally so. It is fairly certain that the outdoor transmission rate is less than one per cent.

Colm Henry of the HSE and Nphet said the figure was “misleading” because it doesn’t include activities associated with outdoor events or sports, such as using dressing rooms or travelling. In other words, indoor activities. It was a bizarre response that betrayed a lack of feel for this issue — dressing rooms have been closed for over a year and few parents will car pool in the current climate. Nphet’s outlook appears to be extremely narrow. My experience with my local GAA club last year was that a lot of work went into making the environment as safe as possible.

Here’s the thing: allowing our children to get back into their outdoor activities may carry some small risk, but the greater harm is in not doing so. The government should trust parents and sports clubs to look after them. A lot of damage has been done, and there’s a lot of ground to make up. There’s no good reason to wait another three weeks.

Then there’s the adults. Open the golf clubs, tennis clubs, bowling greens and so on. And let outdoor team sports back on the pitch too. Tell the clubs what you want them to do and the majority will do it to the letter. They know what’s at stake.