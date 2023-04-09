Signing players with Premier League experience ‘right decision’ – Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta has praised Arsenal’s Premier League-ready signings for their immediate impact at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners head to Liverpool on Sunday knowing that, even if they slip to defeat, they will remain top of the Premier League as they go in search of a first title in 19 years. Arteta has so far guided Arsenal to consecutive eighth-placed finishes before ending last season in fifth. This campaign, however, has seen a stark turnaround in form and fortune after some savvy signings added to the quality already at the club. Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko won four Premier League titles apiece at Manchester City before leaving for north London last summer, following on from the earlier additions of Aaron Ramsdale and Ben White. Then in January Arsenal signed Champions League winner Jorginho from Chelsea and Leandro Trossard from Brighton.