Shane McGuigan: ‘Dad can’t switch off, he’s a zero-to-100, all or nothing person. it was claustrophobic’
Shane McGuigan hesitated before going into the family business, but the weight of expectation hit him hard. Now a father himself, he recounts seeing his sister struggle with childhood leukaemia, tensions with Barry over his training and finding his feet as a coach
Regina Lavelle
Shane McGuigan is a hard man to pin down. We’re first scheduled to chat in midsummer of last year; I’m to head to his gym in East London. On that morning, the interview is called off — he has training — and they could possibly squeeze in a Zoom. We wait.