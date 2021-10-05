| 9.8°C Dublin

Scourge of gambling in all sports needs urgent action

Conor McKeon

Conn Kilpatrick of Tyrone celebrates with the Sam Maguire Cup Expand
Conn Kilpatrick of Tyrone, left, in action against Gavin Crowley of Kerry. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Conn Kilpatrick of Tyrone, left, in action against Gavin Crowley of Kerry. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Conn Kilpatrick of Tyrone, left, in action against Gavin Crowley of Kerry. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Maybe the most alarming thing about Conn Kilpatrick’s gambling addiction story, as told to Claire Byrne on Monday, is how familiar it sounds.

The innocent beginnings:

“I maybe started about 15 or 16 doing a wee bet with my father and my brother on a Saturday just for a bit of craic and for a bit of banter.”

