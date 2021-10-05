Scourge of gambling in all sports needs urgent action

Maybe the most alarming thing about Conn Kilpatrick’s gambling addiction story, as told to Claire Byrne on Monday, is how familiar it sounds.

The innocent beginnings:

“I maybe started about 15 or 16 doing a wee bet with my father and my brother on a Saturday just for a bit of craic and for a bit of banter.”

Gradual escalation:

“I was going into the bookies more, I had a few online accounts.”

Signs that addiction to gambling itself, rather than a lust for wealth, had taken over:

“I had the money to clear my debts and do whatever I wanted. Why did I gamble it all again?”

Deception and desperation:

“I could come up with a lie as quick as I could do anything. When you look back some of the things I said, it was crazy.”

There were others. Behaviours now recognised through the telling of stories like Kilpatrick’s as symptoms of addiction.

The self-isolation. The crushing anxiety brought on by owing large sums of money. The corrosive effects on relationships, work and hobbies.

Before Kilpatrick, it was Cathal McCarron. Before that, it was Davy Glennon and Niall McNamee and Oisín McConville, whose respective tales were bookmarked with the very same behaviours, pitfalls, and outcomes.

These are only the high-profile GAA gambling chronicles. A tiny corner of the big picture. Of that, at least, we can be absolutely certain.

In Ireland just now, as the Government finalises new legislation, the societal effects of gambling are immeasurable. By their nature, they are also unmeasurable. It is the invisible epidemic.

As Dessie Farrell, then GPA CEO, warned in 2016: “Families are being devastated.”

That year, 74 players had availed of the GPA’s counselling service.

“Previously,” Farrell revealed, “depression was the biggest problem, but now it’s gambling addiction.”

Last year, 95 GPA members used that same service. Again, problems arising from gambling are thought to be the most frequent reason.

Far more alarming was the 2019 ESRI report Safeguarding Amateur Athletes: An Examination of Player Welfare Among Senior Inter-County Gaelic Players.

In a section of the chapter devoted to what it termed ‘risky behaviour’, almost 80pc of inter-county players said that they either had knowledge or believed that certain team-mates gambled with daily or weekly frequency.

Increasingly, punting is a young person’s game. Few established industries have benefited quite as much from the advent of technology in this regard.

In a recent interview, the former Arsenal player Paul Merson described how it felt to have the quick hit of a highly addictive substance sitting in his pocket on an app on his phone.

“I’m driving in my car and I hear on the radio Man United are evens in tonight’s game. And my addiction will say to me, ‘Evens, eh? That ain’t bad, Paul. Have a little go on that. It won’t lead to anything’. But I know if I took it, I’d be betting on Lithuanian U-20s basketball within a week.”

Merson estimates he lost £7m to gambling.

That’s the same figure squandered by former Newcastle and Manchester United player Keith Gillespie, whose autobiography ‘How Not To Be A Football Millionaire’ – written in conjunction with the Irish Independent’s Daniel McDonnell – reads like an instruction manual for fame and wealth in reverse.

As addictions go, it’s surely the priciest. How many bottles of vodka would you need to drink to get through £7m? How much cocaine could you buy?

Meanwhile, sponsorship of elite-level sport by gambling companies has never been more prominent.

With few exceptions, governing bodies, broadcasters and teams have been unable, or just disinclined, to resist bookies’ money.

Ever the lone moral ranger in these matters, the GAA voted to ban all sponsorship from betting companies at Congress in 2018. In January, the FAI decided against partnering with a gambling company as their new primary sponsor, though that ban does not extend to the League of Ireland.

But almost all professional sport is currently draped in flashing, technicolour gambling advertisements.

In the English Premier League, eight clubs have betting firms on their shirts and 17 have betting partners, which advertise around the pitch, on training kit and on social media.

The English Football League itself is sponsored by Flutter-owned gambling group Sky Bet.

As a test case into the effects of this saturation advertising, Flutter works well. In March, the parent company of Paddy Power announced that revenues had soared by 106pc to £4.4billion last year as online betting rose significantly during lockdown.

In February 2020, Kenny Alexander, then CEO of the company which owns Coral and Ladbrokes, issued a blunt but revealing description of their own business model while giving evidence to a British House of Lords select committee.

“I am not going to sugarcoat it,” he said, “99pc of the customers who play on our sites will lose, so you’re probably losing more if you play more.”

In Ireland, there is now at least acceptance of the existence of a problem. Recently, the gambling industry itself tried to get out ahead of legislation by agreeing to ban the use of credit cards, as well as a pre-watershed ‘whistle-to-whistle’ advertising restriction, for live sport.

But allowing an industry that protects itself against loss by limiting the bets of big winners – while affording serial losers no such kindness – to self-regulate isn’t much of a solution.

On RTÉ on Monday, Kilpatrick estimated that his debts were in the £10,000 to £15,000 range in 2018.

But for the intervention of friends, the support of family, and his own willpower, the hole Fitzpatrick dug for himself would only have gotten deeper and blacker.

There are are many, many others in this country who aren’t and won’t be so fortunate.