Scotland start 2023 World Cup against South Africa while England meet Argentina

England will begin the 2023 World Cup against Argentina in Marseille, while Scotland will take on defending champions South Africa in the same city a day later.

Both matches will be played at the Stade Velodrome, on Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10.

Hosts France will face three-time winners New Zealand in a tantalising opening match of the tournament at the Stade de France in Paris on September 8.

After their Pool D opener against Los Pumas, Eddie Jones’ 2019 runners-up will take on Japan in Nice on September 17 before back-to-back games in Lille against qualifiers from the Americas and Oceania on September 23 and October 7 respectively.

Wales, meanwhile, begin their Pool C campaign against Fiji in Bordeaux on September 10 and take on two-time champions Australia in Lyon a fortnight later.

Ireland’s quest to progress beyond the quarter-finals for the first time also starts in Bordeaux, where they will play a European qualifier on September 9.

Andy Farrell’s men face the Springboks in Paris on September 23 and will then return to the Stade de France to complete their Pool B games against rivals Scotland on October 7.

Games will be played at nine venues across France.

The final – scheduled for Saturday, October 28 – the third-placed play-off, both semi-finals and two of the quarter-finals will be staged at the Stade de France.

Marseille will host the other two last-eight fixtures.

