Sam the king with 10-shot Kerry Scratch Cup victory

Portumna’s Sam Murphy is making a habit of racking up big wins as he showed by romping to a 10-shot victory in the Kerry Group sponsored Kerry Scratch Cup at magnificent Tralee.

The 18-year old won the Irish Boys title by eight strokes at Thurles Golf Club last August and he was in similar, steamroller mode in the Kingdom at the weekend.

The plus-four handicapper fired rounds of 71 and 69 to lead by eight strokes from Waterford’s Eanna Griffin on four-under-par overnight, then closed with a level par 72 on Sunday to win by 10 from Castletroy’s Andrew McCormack on 212.

“I am delighted,” said Murphy, who will start his first year in Grand Canyon University in Arizona in September. “I was really pleased with my two rounds yesterday because they were really solid in really tough conditions. To be leading by eight shots heading into the final round was very satisfying.

“I was three-under after nine today and a good few ahead at that stage so there wasn’t too much pressure on me coming down the stretch.

“I ended up shooting level par today. Conditions weren’t too bad on the front nine but the wind got up once we made the turn and it was a two or three-club win coming home and it was tough. “

Having done his Leaving Certificate at Cistercian College, Roscrea, Murphy is now looking forward to some Championship golf here this summer before heading over to the US.

“I can’t wait to head over,” said the Portumna star, who will play the North of Ireland, the South of Ireland and the Mullingar Scratch Trophy before he starts to think about packing his bags. “The game is in good shape so I am looking forward to it.”

Ineligible for next week’s Irish Amateur Boys in Athenry, he is looking to improve his game before he gets to the US, then push on and return home with high hopes of competing for a place on the Irish team.

“I am a bit off the pace there at the moment but I worked hard with my coach Gary Madden at Glenlo Abbey over the winter and the game is starting to take shape. Fingers crossed we can continue to improve in the next 12 months.”

Kerry Scratch Cup, sponsored by Kerry Group, Tralee Golf Links (Par 72), June 26-27

1, Sam Murphy 71 69 72 212; 2, Andrew McCormack 74 76 72 222; 3, Darren P O’Sullivan 75 77 73 225; 4, Matthew McClean 74 77 74 225; 5, Paul Coughlan 75 75 76 226; 6, Fergal O’Sullivan 70 81 76 227; 7, Charlie Denvir 77 72 79 228; 8, Cian Geraghty 77 78 74 229; 9, Greg O’Mahony 73 82 74 229; 10, Graham Spring 75 77 77 229.