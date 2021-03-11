Sam Bennett wins another stage of Paris-Nice after sprint finish

Sam Bennett won today’s fifth stage of the Paris-Nice race with a blistering finish to a flat stage in Bollene in central France.

The 30-year-old Irishman was put in perfect position by a textbook lead-out from three team-mates in his Deceuninck-QuickStep crew and he finished off the job with a blistering turn of speed from 300 metres out that saw Bennett able to ease up before the finish line.

Bennett already held the Green Jersey of most consistent finisher in the race and now has a good chance of keeping it to the end of the race.

When exactly that will be is another issue as it is due to conclude in Nice on the Promenade des Anglais on Sunday afternoon. But the Mayor of Nice does not want the race to end there after increased outbreaks of Covid-19 in the city.

It was a good day all round for the Belgian Deceuninck team. Just minutes before Bennett triumphed, their World Champion, Julian Alaphillippe of France, had won the second stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico race in Italy.

Online Editors