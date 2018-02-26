Ryle Nugent announces departure from RTE after 24 years with broadcaster

Ryle Nugent is leaving his role as Head of Sport in RTE after 24 years with the broadcaster.

During his time with RTE Nugent became the voice of rugby for Ireland fans as he commentated on international and European Cup games.

RTE lost the rights to the Six Nations to TV3 who will broadcast rugby's flagship annual tournament from this year until 2021. "After eight years as Group Head of RTÉ Sport, I've decided that it's time for me to move on to take up new challenges," said Nugent.

"The last eight years as Group Head have been a genuine privilege and the most rewarding of my career, but as we head into what would be my ninth season at the helm, ninth GAA Championships and third World Cup, I feel its time to hand the baton on." Director of Content Jim Jennings added: "Ryle has made an enormous contribution to RTÉ both in front of and behind the scenes, particularly in the last eight years as Group Head of RTÉ Sport.

"The fact that RTÉ has maintained such a significant portfolio of sports rights is a tribute to Ryle and all of the team in RTÉ Sport who are dedicated to bringing our national teams and national games to Irish audiences. "We will continue on that mission, but today is about marking Ryle's contribution. I wish Ryle the very best in all that does and thank him for his commitment and the significant contribution he has made."

The RTÉ Group Head of Sport position will be advertised within RTÉ in the coming days.

