Sport

Monday 26 August 2019

Ryan McMenamin confirmed as Fermanagh football manager

Ryan McMenamin is the new Fermanagh football manager. Photo: Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile
Ryan McMenamin is the new Fermanagh football manager. Photo: Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile
Colm Keys

Colm Keys

Ryan McMenamin has been confirmed as the new Fermanagh football manager.

The former Tyrone defender was approved at a county board meeting tonight.

McMenamin has acted as Rory Gallagher's assistant for the last two years and had Gallagher's seal of approval after he departed in the wake of their championship defeat to Monaghan in June.

He will have another former Tyrone footballer, Joe McMahon, and respected Derry coach Paul McIver in his backroom team.

Online Editors

Related Content

The Left Wing: The 'hell' of World Cup training camp, Ireland's half-back dilemma and All Blacks uncertainty

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport