Ryan McMenamin confirmed as Fermanagh football manager
Ryan McMenamin has been confirmed as the new Fermanagh football manager.
The former Tyrone defender was approved at a county board meeting tonight.
McMenamin has acted as Rory Gallagher's assistant for the last two years and had Gallagher's seal of approval after he departed in the wake of their championship defeat to Monaghan in June.
He will have another former Tyrone footballer, Joe McMahon, and respected Derry coach Paul McIver in his backroom team.
Online Editors
