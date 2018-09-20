Russia reinstated by World Anti-Doping Agency after drug scandal suspension

The World Anti-Doping Agency's executive committee has voted to reinstate the Russian Anti-Doping Agency nearly three years after it was suspended for its central role in the country's doping scandal.

The decision, which will provoke fury from many athletes and anti-doping experts around the world, was reached at a meeting of WADA's 12-strong ExCo in the Seychelles.

In a statement released on Twitter, WADA president Sir Craig Reedie said: "Today, the great majority of WADA's ExCo decided to reinstate RUSADA as compliant with the code subject to strict conditions, upon recommendation by the agency's independent CRC (Compliance Review Committee) and in accordance with an agreed process.

"This decision provides a clear timeline by which WADA must be given access to the former Moscow laboratory data and samples with a clear commitment by the ExCo that should this timeline not be met, it would support the CRC's recommendation to reinstate non-compliance."

RUSADA and its Moscow laboratory were suspended in November 2015 when a WADA-sponsored investigation into allegations of cheating within Russian athletics first uncovered evidence of a state-run doping conspiracy.

Further proof of Russia's cheating emerged in 2016, when a second investigation, led by Canadian law professor Richard McLaren, broadened the scandal to more than 1,000 athletes in 30 sports.

WADA, however, had already agreed a "roadmap to compliance" for RUSADA with the Russian authorities by this point and steady progress was made on restructuring the disgraced agency and retraining its staff.

But progress on two remaining roadmap criteria - public acceptance of the McLaren report and allowing independent access to the Moscow lab's data and stored samples - ground to a halt, heaping pressure on WADA's leadership to compromise and revise the roadmap.

After months of negotiation, WADA and Russian sports minister Pavel Kolobkov finally agreed a deal on the two outstanding criteria and that is what the executive committee have approved in the Seychelles.

Russia will agree to admit that certain individuals within the Russian sports ministry, RUSADA and the Moscow lab were to blame, but nobody further up the chain of command, and a mutually-agreed independent expert will be given access to the lab within a fixed period after reinstatement.

WADA's willingness to back down on the roadmap has outraged athletes groups and national anti-doping agencies but the International Olympic Committee, which provides half of WADA's funding, has made little secret of its desire to see Russia rehabilitated.

In a statement released to Press Association Sport, an IOC spokesperson said: "We take note of the decision taken by the executive committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency, which is made up of an equal number of members from governments and from the sports movement. It follows the recommendation of the independent Compliance Review Committee."

All six of the IOC's representatives on the WADA ExCo backed the compromise deal, with three of the six representatives from national governments also agreeing to it.

WADA's vice-president Linda Helleland had already revealed she would reject it and it is understood that New Zealand's sports minister Grant Robertson backed her, with one abstention.

Reaction to the decision is likely to split into two camps - those who see it as a common-sense solution to an impasse that was hurting Russian athletes and sports eager to stage events in Russia once more, and those who view it as a betrayal of Olympic values and clean athletes elsewhere.

In a statement, Jim Walden, the lawyer of one of the main whistle-blowers in this saga, former Moscow lab boss Dr Grigory Rodchenkov, said: "WADA's decision to reinstate Russia represents the greatest treachery against clean athletes in Olympic history. The United States is wasting its money by continuing to fund WADA, which is obviously impotent to address Russia's state-sponsored doping."

Press Association