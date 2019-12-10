Russia out of Olympics and World Cup over doping

The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) executive committee in Switzerland acted after concluding Moscow had planted fake evidence and deleted files linked to positive doping tests in laboratory data that could have helped identify drug cheats.

"For too long, Russian doping has detracted from clean sport," Wada president Craig Reedie said.

"The blatant breach by the Russian authorities of Rusada's [Russian Anti-Doping Agency] reinstatement conditions demanded a robust response. That is exactly what has been delivered today," he said in a statement.

The impact of the unanimous decision was felt immediately, with Wada confirming the Russian national team cannot take part in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar under the Russian flag and can only participate as neutrals.

"If they qualify, a team representing Russia cannot participate, but if there is a mechanism put in place, then they can apply to participate on a neutral basis, not as representatives of Russia," said Jonathan Taylor, chairman of Wada's compliance review committee.

Fifa, soccer's world governing body, said in a statement: "Fifa is in contact with Wada and [Association of Summer Olympic International Federations] to clarify the extent of the decision in regards to football."

The ban also means Russian sportsmen and sportswomen will not be able to perform at the Olympics in Tokyo next year under their own flag and national anthem.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic organising committee said it would welcome all athletes as long as they were clean.

"Tokyo 2020 hopes that athletes from all teams and NOCs/NPCs will participate in the Olympic and Paralympic Games in compliance with all anti-doping regulations," said Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya in a statement.

It would work with relevant organisations to fully implement anti-doping measures, it added.

Russia, which has tried to showcase itself as a global sports power, has been embroiled in doping scandals since a 2015 report commissioned by Wada found evidence of mass doping in Russian athletics. Its doping woes have only grown since, with many of its athletes sidelined from the past two Olympics and the country stripped of its flag at last year's Pyeongchang Winter Games as punishment for state-sponsored doping cover-ups at the 2014 Sochi Games.

The sanctions, including a four-year ban on Russia hosting major sporting events, were recommended by Wada's compliance review committee in response to the doctored laboratory data provided by Moscow earlier this year.

One of the conditions for the reinstatement of Rusada, which was suspended in 2015 in the wake of the athletics doping scandal but reinstated last year, had been that Moscow provide an authentic copy of the laboratory data.

The sanctions strip the agency of its accreditation.

Rusada head Yuri Ganus could not be immediately be reached for comment. His deputy, Margarita Pakhnotskaya, told Tass news agency that Wada's decision had been expected.

Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov last month attributed the discrepancies in the laboratory data to technical issues.

The punishment leaves the door open for clean Russian athletes to compete at major international sporting events without their flag or anthem for the next four years, something they did at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

"This protects the rights of Russian athletes by allowing re-entry for those able to demonstrate they are not implicated in any way [in doping]," Mr Reedie said. "The decision is designed to punish the guilty parties - it stands strong against those who cheated the system."

Some Russian officials have tried to cast Wada's behaviour as part of what they say is a broader Western attempt to hold back the country.

Igor Lebedev, a deputy speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament, said yesterday the move was a serious blow to Russian sport that required a tough response from Russia's authorities.

If Rusada appeals Wada's punishment, the case will be referred to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Irish Independent