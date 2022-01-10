Zebo’s contract boost as second coming is in danger of falling flat on its face

Trust Simon Zebo to bounce back with a smile. Less than 48 hours after the first red card of his career, he has inked a two-year deal to stay with his beloved Munster.

He will be 34 when it is completed, the same age as Keith Earls is now. Zebo’s quest now is to retain the same urgent relevance, for club and country, as his dear friend and colleague.

And maybe, finally, win a trophy. As Zebo trudged sanguinely to the bench last Saturday night, the prospect of more than an hour accompanied by so many of these swirling thoughts beckoned.

Which may be the reason why the province’s new performance coach Caroline Currid specifically sought him out, as she had also done after Peter Casey had experienced a similarly high-profile dismissal last summer for Limerick.

Casey would return to play a significant role in his team’s

All-Ireland success, albeit his personal day of glory was again prematurely ended, this time by injury.

But he would pay a wholesome tribute to the Sligo woman’s invaluable role in preparing him for a final in which his participation was plagued by disciplinary doubt. Her calming influence during those fraught personal moments of introspection towards the end of that pulsating second-half display, when Casey perhaps thought his year was done, was inestimable.

Because for any sportsperson, the feeling of helplessness as your team ploughs the furrow without you is mentally debilitating.

Zebo, supposed to be enjoying his second coming with Munster, is instead enduring it.

And with too much calamity, for now; a signature on a contract is mere balm. Playing regularly, contributing substantially, is the real stuff of a sporting life.

It may be guaranteed that he will be staying at Munster in the future but playing for Munster now remains elusive.

For a variety of reasons, he has had too much time on his hands and now, regrettably, more inactivity is inevitable as an indeterminate suspension looms.

Saturday had represented only his fourth start of a season punctuated by a pot pourri of misfortune and mishap; he has played just 195 minutes and Saturday night marked his first appearance since October.

After three weeks without a minute’s action in November’s Ireland camp, his return to provincial duty was marred by the catastrophic trek to South Africa.

Zebo was one of the stranded before then facing ten days of quarantine upon his return.

When Munster unveiled many of the next generation of stars in the thrilling win in Wasps, the one other player who may have truly thrived was unavailable.

And so what should have represented a glorious homecoming has become an

ill-fated return.

As he sat alongside his counsel, Currid, he might have been forgiven pondering the extreme irony that a Munster side who had again struggled while he was briefly on the field would somehow marshal the strength, and occasional glimpses of previously concealed style, to storm to victory without him.

When his summer return was sanctioned by the IRFU, ponying up the extra cash that Munster palpably do not have, the inference was that he would have to prove himself in red to restore his career in green.

However, he hardly expected such a struggle to prove himself to the provincial coaches as well.

Compounded by the Covid catastrophe, his immediate playing future looks uncertain, despite his certainty of tenure.

One thing is certain: he will not be in Andy Farrell’s 2022 Six Nations plans without having had a chance to impress.

With a disciplinary hearing tomorrow set to decide his fate, Munster too must continue without him for the next fortnight as European rugby beckons, the stage upon which he emerged so thrillingly ten years ago this month.

We were there when he stunned the 2011 quarter-finalists Northampton by scoring a hat-trick of tries to truly announce himself on the international stage; Ireland’s call swiftly followed.

His story became history.

Sometimes it seemed so easy being Simon Zebo. Now comes the difficult part. Anyone with a heart truly hopes he can write another chapter.