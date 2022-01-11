Zebo signs new contract as Leinster sweat over Montpellier clash

Simon Zebo has put a nightmare few days behind him by signing a new two-year deal with Munster.

The province’s all-time top try scorer (62) was sent off for the first time in his career during last weekend’s defeat of Ulster, but news of a contract extension has come as a welcome boost in what has been a difficult return to Munster.

Despite having only played 195 minutes in his four games since rejoining Munster from Racing 92 last summer, Zebo is seen as an important part of the province’s plans over the next few years.

The 31-year-old, who is waiting to learn his fate at a disciplinary hearing this week, is in danger of missing further action, should he be handed a suspension following his dismissal for a high tackle on Ulster full-back Michael Lowry.

Munster are currently preparing for a difficult trip to France to take on Castres on Friday night, with Zebo likely to miss out.

The versatile back was followed in signing a two-year Munster extension by hooker Diarmuid Barron (23), back-row Jack Daly (23), props Jeremy Loughman (26) and Keynan Knox (22), while Ben Healy (22) has penned a one-year deal.

Meanwhile, Leinster will have their first training session of the week today ahead of Sunday’s scheduled clash at home to Montpellier, who have been dealing with a Covid outbreak.

Montpellier’s Top 14 clash with Toulouse was postponed last weekend, but a social media post on the club’s official account appeared to suggest the squad was back in training yesterday.

Leinster, who have not played a game in a month, will continue with their preparations as normal, but Leo Cullen and his coaching staff will be mindful that the fate of this weekend’s tie rests on the results of Montpellier’s latest round of testing.